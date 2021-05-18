Mr. Gensler, who went by Art, helped elevate and professionalize the field, championing an “inside-out” approach that emphasized the needs of people who actually lived, worked or shopped inside a building, rather than designing for those who might see it only from the outside. “A common failing in architecture firms is that they want to build the grand museum and get awards for themselves,” architecture writer Stanley Abercrombie told the New York Times in 1994. “Gensler wants to please the client and figure out what the client needs to run his business.”