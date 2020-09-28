Dr. Ashkin became the oldest Nobel laureate in history when he earned the physics prize in 2018, at age 96, for inventing optical tweezers more than three decades earlier. He had long ago “given up worrying” about prizes, he said, and saw his record broken just one year later, when John B. Goodenough won the chemistry Nobel at age 97.

A longtime researcher at what is now Nokia Bell Labs in New Jersey, Dr. Ashkin was fascinated by an often-overlooked aspect of light, which exerts a relatively weak force known as radiation pressure. After the laser was invented in 1960, he believed that he might be able to use the device to push a microscopic ball with nothing but a tightly focused beam of light.

To his delight, forces in the laser actually pushed the ball into the center of the beam and held it there, trapping it in place. His breakthrough, reported in a 1970 paper that was published despite initial skepticism from Bell Labs, marked the first step toward the creation of optical tweezers.

The instrument uses “laser beam fingers,” as the Nobel Prize committee put it, to grab atoms, viruses, bacteria and other living cells, and has been credited with paving the way for advances including the development of a malaria blood test and cholesterol-lowering drugs.

“Optical tweezers were not an invention, they were a surprise,” Dr. Ashkin’s former colleague David G. Grier, a physicist at New York University, told the New York Times in 2018. “That was a new thought for science, that light can pull. It is revolutionary.”

Dr. Ashkin showed that a vertical laser beam could be used to levitate microscopic particles, and partnered with colleagues such as Steven Chu, a future Energy Department secretary and Stanford professor, to demonstrate that atoms could be slowed to a crawl and contained in a field of laser light, which Dr. Ashkin had suggested in his 1970 paper.

“To do real physics you have to push to the extreme,” he told the New York Times in 1986, after the Bell Labs team succeeded in using seven lasers to cool and trap atoms in a field known as “optical molasses.” Their experiments were spearheaded by Chu, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1997. Dr. Ashkin said he felt “left out” of the honor.

In a phone interview, Chu called Dr. Ashkin “a pioneer in particle trapping,” whose subsequent work in trapping living things surprised many of his peers. In 1987, Dr. Ashkin reported in two separate papers that he had used infrared lasers to capture and move viruses, bacteria and single cells, announcing the arrival of optical tweezers as a new tool for scientists studying microbes and cellular structures.

“Unlike many other scientists, he’s able to think of things clear out of the blue,” Chu said. Optical tweezers, he added, had enabled him to stretch and study DNA, and allowed Stanford biophysicist Steven M. Block to study the “molecular motor” that allows E. coli to tumble and swim. “It was the new insight in biology . . . the new kid on the block,” said Chu. “The precision of this technique very quickly got good enough to measure piconewton forces and nanometer distances.”

For his part, Dr. Ashkin pioneered what he called a kind of “internal cell surgery,” in which researchers could use laser traps to grab and move large organelles such as nuclei and chloroplasts within the cell. He later said that he and a colleague, Joe Dziedzic, had initially trapped living things by accident, after leaving an experiment running overnight and discovering that bacteria were trapped inside.

“When I described catching living things with light,” he recalled, “people said, ‘Don’t exaggerate, Ashkin.’ ” Soon, he told Business Insider last year, colleagues had a different reaction: “Oh, you got to see this — Ashkin’s trapping bugs! He’s trapping bugs!”

Arthur Ashkin was born in Brooklyn on Sept. 2, 1922, to a family of Jewish immigrants from present-day Ukraine. His father founded a dental lab in Manhattan, and his parents acquired a children’s encyclopedia called “The Book of Knowledge” that captivated a young Art, introducing him to science.

Dr. Ashkin worked at a Columbia University laboratory during World War II, developing a magnetron — a vacuum tube that generates microwaves — as part of an Army radar program. He graduated from Columbia with a physics degree in 1947.

On the advice of his older brother Julius, who helped develop the atomic bomb as a researcher on the Manhattan Project, he went on to study nuclear physics, receiving a doctorate from Cornell University in 1952.

His brother cast a long shadow — “I was known as ‘Ashkin’s brother Ashkin,’ ” he later said — and the younger Ashkin decided to switch fields, joining Bell Telephone Laboratories in 1952 to study microwaves. After about a decade, he began focusing on lasers and nonlinear optics, and worked at the lab’s facility in Holmdel, N.J., before retiring in 1992.

“He was very generous. On a scientific level, he would give ideas to people and was not trying to take credit — he probably took credit less than he deserved,” his friend René-Jean Essiambre, a Bell Labs physicist, said in a phone interview. “It may have been a reason why he didn’t win the Nobel Prize earlier. Everybody who worked with him was receiving high-quality and wonderful ideas, which is not that common when you do high-level science. People have a tendency to keep their ideas close to them.”

Dr. Ashkin split the Nobel with Gérard Mourou and Donna Strickland, who developed a way to generate “high-intensity, ultra-short optical pulses” with a laser. He was also elected to the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Sciences, and inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2013.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, the former Aline Nitzsche, a fellow Cornell graduate who later taught high school; three children, Judith Herscu and Daniel and Michael Ashkin; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Dr. Ashkin continued working from his home laboratory long after retiring from Bell Labs. In the face of catastrophic climate change, he became interested in solar power, and was working on a paper about low-cost-energy generation that Essiambre is trying to finish.

In an interview last year, Dr. Ashkin told Business Insider he believed that his new method of making cheap power would “save the world” — and was worthy of a second Nobel Prize. “And I’m going to win, too,” he said.