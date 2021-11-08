“Even when we saw the writing credit which said ‛N. Diamond,’ we thought it was a Jamaican artist called Negus Diamond,” Astro recalled. He did a toasted verse for the song’s album version (“Red red wine, you make me feel so fine / You keep me rockin’ all of the time”), and the single reached No. 1 in the United States five years later, after a Phoenix radio DJ dusted off the record and began giving it airtime, prompting other stations to do the same. The band’s propulsive cover became the standard interpretation of the song, with Diamond later performing a similar reggae arrangement in concert.