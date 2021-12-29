The novel was rejected by several publishers before being picked up by the obscure publisher Spiral, a New Zealand feminist collective.
Ms. Hulme took almost 20 years to produce “The Bone People,” which drew on her indigenous Maori and Scottish heritage, weaving themes of personal and cultural isolation. She was New Zealand’s first Booker Prize winner. She later shunned the spotlight.
Kerry Ann Ruhi Hulme was born March 9, 1947, in Christchurch, New Zealand. Her father was a carpenter, and her mother was a credit manager.
Ms. Hulme, who changed the spelling of her first name, held a variety of odd jobs while writing “The Bone People,” her only published novel. She also wrote poetry and a collection of short stories.
“There were stories of her being this literary giant,” Ms. Hulme’s nephew Matthew Salmons told the New Zealand news website Stuff. “It wasn’t really something that she discussed.
“It was never about fame for her. She’s always been a storyteller. It was never about the glitz and glam [or], she just had stories to share.”
