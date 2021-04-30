The section of Pennsylvania Avenue NW between the White House and the U.S. Capitol had long been a symbolic link between the legislative, judicial and executive branches. But dilapidated and run-down buildings began to dominate the north side of the avenue by the late 1950s and early 1960s, and by the 1970s redevelopment efforts were underway to spruce up the historic route of important processions and inaugural parades.
In the early 1980s, Mr. Schlesinger was involved in the design of two projects at Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street NW — the National League of Cities building and National Place. National Place saved the National Theatre from demolition.
The National League of Cities building, which was torn down more than three decades later, won an award for excellence in architectural design from the American Institute of Architects, where Mr. Schlesinger was once among the youngest fellows.
In a 1998 profile of Mr. Schlesinger, Washington Post architecture critic Benjamin Forgey highlighted the two structures as the “first major signal that the [decaying] Avenue was on its way back.”
He added: “Schlesinger belongs to the second generation of modern architects in the United States. His work, even today, reflects something of the forward-looking confidence of the post-World War II generation, but it isn’t bubbly or exuberant. . . . Rather, it remains self-collected in expression and serious, or even somber, at its philosophical core.”
From 1971 to 2001, Mr. Schlesinger taught at the University of Maryland’s school of architecture.
Bernard Franklin Schlesinger was born in the Bronx on Sept. 17, 1925, and he grew up in Troy, N.Y. His father was a factory supervisor, and his mother was a homemaker.
After Navy service in World War II, Mr. Schlesinger graduated in 1950 from the University of Illinois and received a master’s degree in 1954 from Harvard’s graduate school of design.
As a young architect Mr. Schlesinger was influenced by and worked with such leading postwar modernists as Marcel Breuer and Louis Kahn. But he was loath to embrace many of the shifting trends of his profession, said architect Roger K. Lewis, a friend and colleague on the U-Md. faculty who also wrote architecture columns for The Post.
“Frank and I continually criticized and lament changing architecture zeitgeist and practice modes: Postmodernism, historicism, ever larger firms, competing for work, costly marketing and advertising, slick brochures as technology transforms practice methods,” Lewis recalled in notes he compiled for remarks at a memorial ceremony for Mr. Schlesinger.
In his personal life, Mr. Schlesinger was a casual dresser, rarely seen in a coat and tie. He was an avid sailboater and a lover of fine foods. Until the 1980s, when he quit cold turkey one day, he was a chain smoker.
His first marriage, to Jeanne Kraemer, ended in divorce. In 1972, he married Draga Christy. In addition to his wife and their daughter Christy, both of Washington, survivors include four children from his first marriage, Daniel Schlesinger of Boulder, Colo., Nike Schlesinger of Doylestown, Pa., Katherine Schlesinger of Santa Monica, Calif., Jeff Schlesinger of Villefranche-de-Rouergue, France; a stepson, Francis Lambert “Buddy” Haley Jr. of Reno, Nev.; a sister; two half-brothers; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
During his 60 years in the Washington area, Mr. Schlesinger lived primarily in the District, including 20 years in the Flour Mill Condominiums in Georgetown. He won architectural design awards for the redevelopment of Cady’s Alley and a condominium on Water Street in Georgetown, and for a St. Francis of Assisi Parish school and conference center in Triangle, Va.
Among his most-admired works and among the least visible was the expansion of Whitefriars Hall at the Carmelite friary in Washington, largely hidden behind another building.
“In place of a chapel in the garden Schlesinger provided a garden, spare and simple, marked by pathways and a single deciduous tree,” Forgey wrote in 1991. “This rectangular court is surrounded by enclosed, glazed ambulatories leading to and from the major building elements. . . . Nature and the contemplative life are conjoined in the central void.”
Read more Washington Post obituaries