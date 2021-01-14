Mrs. O’Malley, whose maiden name is Barbara Ann Suelzer, was born in Fort Wayne, Ind. She followed in the footsteps of her father — who served as the chair of the Democratic Party in Indiana’s Allen County — with her love for politics, working in a congressional campaign before she was even able to vote.
She eventually went to Washington to work for former congressman Edward Kruse (D-Ind.) but returned home for another job at his law office when he lost his reelection bid in 1950. A few years later, she returned to Washington to serve as the national committeewoman for the Young Democrats.
It’s in that position that she met her husband, Thomas Martin O’Malley. The two married in 1954 and settled in Maryland, where she spent 33 years as a stay-at-home mother before joining Mikulski’s staff as a receptionist. Mikulski retired in 2017 after five terms in office.
“She knew every nook and cranny, even the basement,” Mikulski said, “and when school groups came to the Capitol it was Mrs. O who led the tour.”
During her time at the Capitol, Barbara O’Malley forged relationships with Democrats and Republicans alike. She loved playing poker with staffers and senators, Mikulski said.
Mrs. O’Malley’s husband died in 2006. In addition to her son Martin, who ran unsuccessfully for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, survivors include five other children; 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Read more Washington Post obituaries