Hillary reached the North Pole in 2007 at the age of 75, and the South Pole in 2011 at age 79.

She had retired from a nursing career and survived separate occurrences of breast and lung cancer when she started traveling in the Arctic.

She took on the challenge of making it to the Poles after learning no black woman was on record as having done so.

Afterward, she became a public speaker.

