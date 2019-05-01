Bartholomew “Bart” Chilton, the former Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner known for cracking down on precious metals and cryptocurrencies and also for his cowboy boots and long blond hair — sometimes restrained by a ponytail — died April 27 at a hospital in Washington. He was 58.

The TV channel RT America, for which Mr. Chilton hosted the financial show “Boom Bust,” announced the death. The cause was complications from pancreatic cancer, said his wife, Sherry Chilton.

As a CFTC commissioner from 2007 to 2014, Mr. Chilton was a critic of high-frequency trading, calling the firms “cheetahs” for their speed in markets. He cited some of the same risks Michael Lewis laid out in his book “Flash Boys” — namely that high-frequency traders take advantage of other investors.

After leaving the CFTC, he ended up advising high-frequency traders while working for the Modern Markets Initiative, a lobbying group founded in 2013 by four high-frequency trading firms.

Mr. Chilton worked in government during the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations and on Capitol Hill as a senior staffer in the House and Senate. At one point, he served as deputy chief of staff to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Dan Glickman.

He was nominated by President George W. Bush to one of the Democratic positions on the CFTC, where he headed the Energy and Environmental Advisory Committee and the Global Markets Advisory Committee. He was also known for his individualistic approach to financial regulation, his TV appearances, speeches and op-eds.

After leaving the CFTC, he worked as a senior adviser at the law firm DLA Piper, advising on regulatory and public policy and ultimately preaching the benefits of high-frequency trading and advocating for the “right type of constructive regulation.”

Mr. Chilton was most recently an op-ed writer for Forbes and hosted the daily business show on RT America, which is part of the RT network funded by the Russian government.

Bartholomew Hamilton Chilton was born in Wilmington, Del., on May 1, 1960, and grew up in Ogden Dunes, Ind. He attended Purdue University in Indiana. He had homes in Gulf Breeze, Fla., Arlington, Va., and Hot Springs Village, Ark.

Survivors include his wife, Sherry Daggett Chilton; a daughter, Erin Boston of Gulf Breeze; his mother, Lynn Petti of Hot Springs Village; his stepmother, Annette Chilton of Catonsville, Md.; a brother; a sister; a stepbrother; four stepsisters; and three grandchildren.

— Bloomberg News

The Washington Post contributed reporting.