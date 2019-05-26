Bart Starr, the gritty, record-setting Green Bay Packers quarterback who guided his team to five NFL championships and victories in the first two Super Bowls under head coach Vince Lombardi, died May 26 in Birmingham, Ala. He was 85.

His death was announced by the Packers, who said he had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2014.

A Pro Football Hall of Famer, Mr. Starr played for the Packers from 1956 to 1971. Selected in the 17th round of the NFL draft, he struggled to make his way in the league before Lombardi took over the Packers in 1959, and became a lynchpin of the coach’s balanced offensive system the next decade.

Mr. Starr was named MVP in 1966 and led the league in passing three times. He won NFL championships in 1961 and 1962 before winning three straight titles from 1965 to 1967, capping those last two seasons with MVP awards in Super Bowls I and II.

His last NFL championship, on New Year’s Eve 1967, was a 21-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, coached by Tom Landry. Played in freezing conditions, it became known as the Ice Bowl, and ended with a game-winning quarterback sneak by Mr. Starr.

A complete obituary will follow.