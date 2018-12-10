Belisario Betancur, a Colombian statesman who championed peace in Central America and at home, but whose one term as president was marred by a guerrilla assault on the country’s highest court and a volcanic eruption that turned an entire town into a mud-covered graveyard, died Dec. 7 in Bogota. He was 95.

His death was announced by the hospital where he was being treated, the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, which did not give a cause. But Mr. Betancur had recently suffered from a kidney ailment.

Serving as president from 1982 to 1986, Mr. Betancur was something of a novelty in a country that had long been led by wealthy elites. The son of peasants in Colombia’s rugged interior, he said he was the first of his 21 siblings to wear shoes. He went on to graduate from law school and work as a journalist and economist and occasionally write poetry.

A populist member of the Conservative Party, Mr. Betancur was a charismatic campaigner whose message of peace and prosperity — his slogan was “Sí, se puede” (“Yes, we can”) — seemed to resonate in a country that was rapidly modernizing.

“He finds out what people want, and then he says what they want to hear, in the language and style of the television drama,” former Colombian president Alfonso López Michelsen told The Washington Post in 1982. “He has taken politics from the academic to the ranch house and the tango.”

Mr. Betancur established a distance education system, led literacy efforts that were credited with cutting the country’s illiteracy rate from 20 percent to about 8 percent, and was a leading sponsor of the Contadora Group, a coalition of Latin American nations that unsuccessfully sought to end conflicts in El Salvador, Nicaragua and Guatemala.



President Ronald Reagan meets with Mr. Betancur in the White House in 1985. (Charles Tasnadi/AP)

But his term was largely defined by Colombia’s own long-running conflict with leftist guerrillas, which began in the mid-1960s and ultimately cost more than 220,000 lives, according to a government tally. He also waged an escalating battle with “bad sons of Colombia” — his name for drug traffickers such as Pablo Escobar, who turned the city of Medellin into the center of a cocaine empire.

While his predecessor, Julio César Turbay, was accused of presiding over military abuses in the war against the guerrillas, Mr. Betan­cur held secret meetings in an effort to negotiate an end to the conflict. Three months after his inauguration, he signed legislation that gave amnesty to most guerrillas and freed several hundred partisans.

Then, in 1984, he secured cease-fire agreements with two of the leading rebel groups: the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, and M-19, a guerrilla movement based in the cities.

It marked a high point of his presidency — but gave way to mordant jokes as gunfire resumed between right-wing paramilitary groups and the guerrillas and kidnappings and targeted killings persisted across the country.

Among the most devastating attacks was the April 1984 assassination of Mr. Betancur’s minister of justice, Rodrigo Lara, who was shot more than 20 times in Bogota, the capital, by a motorcycle-riding assassin later linked to Escobar. Declaring that Colombia’s “national dignity was held hostage by the traffickers,” Mr. Betancur promised to extradite convicted drug traffickers to the United States.

1 of 73 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: George H.W. Bush, Stan Lee, John McCain, Aretha Franklin and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Frank Johnston Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

His efforts to forge a national peace effectively came to an end on Nov. 6, 1985, when 35 members of M-19 seized the Palace of Justice, a five-story structure in Bogota that houses the Colombian Supreme Court. Taking hundreds of government workers hostage, the group declared that it would try Mr. Betancur for treason.

In what is sometimes described in Colombia as “the holocaust,” the military launched an all-out assault on the building, firing artillery and driving a tank through its doors. About 100 people died, including 11 of the court’s 24 justices, and about a dozen people were later found to have been taken by the military and “disappeared.”

About 6,000 criminal case files were destroyed during the assault, according to journalist Mark Bowden’s book “Killing Pablo,” and Escobar was later said to have paid M-19 about $1 million to carry out the attack and destroy evidence against his cartel.

In a television address after the siege’s end, Mr. Betancur assumed responsibility for the “terrible nightmare,” saying he “took all the decisions personally” and “gave the respective orders to find a way out of this within the framework of the law.” But the precise details of the siege remain hazy, with historians such as Michael LaRosa describing it as a “26-hour coup” in which the military seized power from Mr. Betancur.

About a week later, the Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupted, burying the town of Armero in mud and leaving 25,000 people dead. Amid increasing risk of disease, the town was soon declared a cemetery, even as officials said several hundred survivors might remain trapped in the mud.

Mr. Betancur was roundly criticized for his handling of both events — he could have ordered an evacuation of Armero, his opponents said, and sought to negotiate with M-19 rather than wage a military assault. The Bogota newspaper El Tiempo called the period “the 30 most disastrous days in Colombian history,” a month known as “Black November.”

Barred by the constitution from running for a second consecutive term, Mr. Betancur left office in August 1986. Thirty years later, President Juan Manuel Santos struck a peace deal with the FARC, formally ending the war.

While “all of the negotiations went up in smoke” after the M-19 confrontation, Mr. Betancur “set the path,” LaRosa, a history professor at Rhodes College in Memphis, said in a phone interview. He “had the vision to see a Colombia at peace one day, and took the first decisive steps during a very difficult time period.”

Belisario Betancur Cuartas was born in the coal-mining town of Amaga on Feb. 4, 1923. He studied law and economics at the Pontifical Bolivarian University in Medellin, graduating in 1947, and soon entered politics, serving as minister of labor and ambassador to Spain.

In the years after he left office, he largely disappeared from the political arena but served as chairman of the Truth Commission for El Salvador and as president of the Pan American Health Organization in Washington.

He had three children with his wife of more than 50 years, Rosa Helena Álvarez, who died in 1998. In 2000, he married Dalia Rafaela Navarro. A complete list of survivors was not immediately available.

Mr. Betancur made headlines early in his term for declining to host the 1986 World Cup in Colombia. It was too much of a financial burden, he said, adding that any loss in prestige was made up for by Colombian novelist Gabriel Gar­cía Márquez winning the Nobel Prize in literature.

The two became friends. García Márquez recalled once accidentally called the presidential palace at 3 a.m. and being surprised to find that Mr. Betancur was awake. “Don’t worry,” the president told him, according to the Financial Times. “In this job this is the only time of day I can find to read poetry.”

“In truth, he wasn’t a leader who loved poetry,” said García Márquez. “He was a poet on whom fate imposed the penance of power.”