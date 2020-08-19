He worked opposite Ian Charleson as runner Eric Liddell and Ian Holm as his trainer, Sam Mussabini. In the rousing film, Mr. Cross portrayed Abrahams, who overcame anti-Semitism to triumph in the 100-meter dash at the Olympics.

Mr. Cross had been recommended for the role after appearing in a British stage production of “Chicago,” in which he played Billy Flynn, a flamboyant, tap-dancing defense attorney in the musical.

In 1995, Mr. Cross starred alongside Sean Connery and Richard Gere in the film “First Knight.” He played Spock’s father, Sarek, in the 2009 reboot of “Star Trek” and portrayed Prince Charles in the television film “William & Kate: The Movie” in 2011.

In other roles, he was the leading character in the TV miniseries “Solomon” in 1997. In the same year, he appeared as Captain Nemo in the CBS remake of “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.”

Harry Bernard Cross was born Dec. 16, 1947, in London. He came from a working-class family.

He began acting at a young age and worked as a carpenter before being accepted at age 22 into the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts, from which he later graduated. He had stage roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company and other theatrical companies in the 1970s and appeared in the 1977 World War II film “A Bridge Too Far.”

In 1985, Mr. Cross played Lt. Barney Greenwald, a defense attorney in “The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial,” Herman Wouk’s stage adaptation of his 1951 novel. He performed the role in London and later at the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theater in Washington.

Mr. Cross remained busy as an actor until the end of his life, but he did not have another breakthrough role on the same level as “Chariots of Fire.” He was also a musician, songwriter and screenwriter.

His marriages to Penelope Butler and Michele Moerth ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife since 2018, Deyana Boneva; and two children from his first marriage.