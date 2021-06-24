Corazon Aquino became president after Marcos was ousted in the Philippines’ 1986 “people power” revolt, which followed a snap election in which Marcos had claimed victory thanks to widespread fraud. The turbulent years of her presidency from 1986 to 1992 were marked by repeated military coup attempts. During one of them, in 1987, Mr. Aquino was shot five times by rebel soldiers while returning to the presidential palace in a car, and three of his bodyguards were killed. One bullet remained lodged in his neck for the rest of his life.