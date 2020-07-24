A former journalist and government minister, Mr. Mkapa served as Tanzania’s third president since achieving independence from England in 1961. He held office from 1995 to 2005.
Building on initial plans by his predecessor, Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Mr. Mkapa is credited with implementing far-reaching reforms that helped transform the East African gold- and gas-rich nation from a socialist state to a free-market economy.
Mr. Mkapa’s efforts included selling some state-owned corporations and opening up the country to more foreign investment, policies supported by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.
He also helped mediate political reconciliation and peace settlements in countries including Kenya and Burundi during and after his presidency.
Mr. Mkapa’s governance policies that led to the establishment of institutions to fight graft were, however, dented by accusations of improper takeover of some state assets by officials within his administration.
Benjamin William Mkapa was born in Ndanda on Nov. 12, 1938. He graduated in 1962 from what is now Makerere University in neighboring Uganda and received a master’s degree in international affairs the next year from Columbia University.
Early in his career he worked for the ruling party’s newspaper, was press secretary for President Julius Nyerere and was founding director of the Tanzanian news agency. He then went on to lead various ministries.
In 1966, he married Anna Maro, and they had children. A list of survivors was not immediately available.
