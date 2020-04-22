After the former’s death, she compiled and edited “The Wyeths: The Letters of N.C. Wyeth, 1901-1945,” a book that led to a reassessment of his career. In 1976, she published the first book on her husband’s work, “Wyeth at Kuerners,” followed by “Christina’s World” in 1982.
Betsy James was born in East Aurora, N.Y., on Sept. 26, 1921. She met Andrew Wyeth in Maine, where their families lived, and married him a year later, in 1940. They divided their time between coastal Maine and the sloping hills of Chadds Ford in southeastern Pennsylvania, the landscapes he captured in his muted, often melancholy paintings. He died in 2009.
Speaking to biographer Richard Meryman in 1966, Andrew Wyeth said his wife “made me see more clearly what I wanted.”
“Betsy galvanized me at the time I needed it,” Wyeth said. “She’s made me into a painter that I would not have been otherwise.”
Early in their marriage, Mrs. Wyeth introduced her husband to neighbor Christina Olson, who became the subject of his 1948 series, “Christina’s World.”
In the early 1970s, she helped turn a 19th-century gristmill into the Brandywine River Museum, providing a public home for hundreds of pieces by three generations of the family.
Survivors include two sons and a granddaughter.
Read more Washington Post obituaries