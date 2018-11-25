First lady Hillary Clinton with Betty Bumpers in 1994 during the Peace Links' ninth annual "Peace on Earth Gala" in Washington. (Tyler Mallory/AP)

Betty Bumpers, a former Arkansas first lady who advocated for childhood immunizations nationwide and pushed for limiting nuclear arms proliferation, died Nov. 23 at her home in Little Rock. She was 93.

The cause was complications from recent fall and dementia, said a daughter, Brooke Bumpers. Betty Bumpers was the widow of former Arkansas governor and four-term U.S. Sen. Dale Bumpers (D), who served on Capitol Hill from 1975 to 1999.

Mrs. Bumpers worked as an elementary school teacher and volunteered in church and civic activities before her husband became governor in 1971. During the campaign, she was horrified to discover childhood immunization rates in Arkansas were among the lowest in the country and addressing that concern became her main focus as first lady.

She later advised other states on her efforts and worked with first lady Rosalynn Carter on a national childhood immunization program during the late 1970s, and later with Hillary Clinton, a former Arkansas first lady who became the first lady of the United States after the 1992 presidential victory of her husband, Bill Clinton.

Mrs. Bumpers and Carter were instrumental in starting a nonprofit organization, Every Child By Two (now called Vaccinate Your Family), to continue education efforts to reduce vaccine-preventable illnesses.

[Dale Bumpers, Arkansas politician and barbed wit of the Senate, dies at 90]

In 1982, she founded Peace Links with other congressional wives. The organization sought to bring together women in the United States and in the then-Soviet Union to help reduce the proliferation of nuclear weapons and to promote nonviolent resolutions to world conflicts.

“She just felt strongly she should take advantage of the opportunities presented to her,” Brooke Bumpers told the Associated Press on Saturday. “Children were particularly important to her, both in her immunization efforts and for peace.”

Brooke Bumpers said Peace Links was the result of conversations prompted by a question she asked her mother after she left for college: “If there’s a nuclear war, how would we all find each other?”

“At the time, there were [nuclear] missiles in Arkansas,” she said. “She was just so horrified she had a child that was growing up with these fears and thoughts, and she thought it was just insane.”

Bill and Hillary Clinton released a statement calling Mrs. Bumpers “a remarkable person.”

1 of 69 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2018: Stan Lee, John McCain, Aretha Franklin and other famous faces we lost this year View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2018. Caption Remembering those who have died in 2018. Lucian Perkins/The Washington Post Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

“She and Hillary worked together in Arkansas and across the country to expand early childhood immunizations,” the Clintons said. “Betty was an early, effective voice against nuclear proliferation, a cause she championed when it was popular and when it wasn’t.”

Betty Lou Flanagan was born in Grand Prairie, Ark., on Jan. 11, 1925, and was raised on a farm that had no electricity for years. She later grew up in Ames, Iowa, and attended Iowa State University, a fine arts institute in Chicago and the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

In 1949 she married her high school sweetheart, Dale Bumpers. They eventually settled in Charleston, Ark., where he began a legal practice and she worked as an elementary school teacher and volunteered in church and civic activities.

She supported her husband’s political ambitions, which were realized when he triumphed against long odds in the 1970 Arkansas governor’s race running as a liberal Democrat. He immediately became a national name and face of the New South after besting former governor and segregationist Orval Faubus in the Democratic primary and the sitting incumbent, Winthrop Rockefeller (R), in the general election. Four years later, Dale Bumpers defeated Sen. J. William Fulbright (D), a five-term incumbent.

Her husband died in 2016. In addition to her daughter, survivors include two sons, Brent Bumpers and Bill Bumpers; a sister; and seven grandchildren.

In 2005, Mrs. Bumpers was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame. She also received honors for her vaccination efforts.