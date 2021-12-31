“Actors like to throw rocks at television, but I love the medium because of its immediacy and ability to reach a vast audience in one fell swoop,” she told the Toronto Star in 1986. “On stage, you can’t communicate one-on-one with the audience. On film, you’re larger than life and completely removed from the audience. Television, however, is an entity with a vitality of its own. And the beauty of this medium is that you can grow old in it. I intend to be around until I'm 102.”