Bibi Andersson, a Swedish actress whose portrayals of chaste schoolgirls, beguiling young women and tormented wives made her a muse and frequent collaborator of filmmaker Ingmar Bergman, most notably in “The Seventh Seal,” “Wild Strawberries” and “Persona,” died April 14 in Stockholm. She was 83.

Her death was confirmed by Jan Goransson, head of press at the Swedish Film Institute, who said she had been receiving medical treatment since suffering a stroke in 2009. Additional details were not immediately available.

Ms. Andersson was a staple of Swedish cinema and “one of the greatest stars we ever had,” Goransson said, noting that she was the only performer to receive four Guldbagge Awards (the Swedish equivalent of the Oscars) for acting.

Easily recognizable by her short blonde hair, button nose and sparkling smile, Ms. Andersson worked with American directors such as John Huston (“The Kremlin Letter”) and Robert Altman (“Quintet”) and starred in Hollywood films such as “I Never Promised You a Rose Garden” (1977), as a teenage girl’s sympathetic psychiatrist.

But she was best known for her long collaboration with Bergman, whose explorations of lust, loneliness and existential dread made him one of the 20th century’s most acclaimed filmmakers.

The director employed a stock company that included actresses Harriet Andersson, Eva Dahlbeck, Ingrid Thulin and Liv Ullmann, and he began working with Ms. Andersson when she was 15, in a commercial for Bris soap.



Ms. Andersson in 1981. (Philippe Wojazer/AFP /Getty Images)

In 1957, she starred in two of the director’s most celebrated movies: “The Seventh Seal,” as an actress and young mother who encounters a disillusioned knight from the Crusades, and “Wild Strawberries,” as two characters — both named Sara — who catch the eye of a grouchy physician.

Ms. Andersson became an international star after the release of “Persona” (1966), in which she played a chatty nurse who cares for a troubled stage actress (Ullmann) who has gone mute. Both women looked uncannily similar, and their identities blend on-screen until they seem to become one.

Her other films included “Brink of Life” (1958), for which she and her co-stars shared the best actress prize at the Cannes Film Festival, and “The Mistress” (1962), for which she was named best actress at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Ms. Andersson was also celebrated for her supporting role in “Scenes From a Marriage,” which was released as a Swedish television miniseries in 1973 and adapted into a movie one year later.

1 of 23 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × Notable deaths in 2019: Luke Perry, Frank Robinson, Carol Channing and others we have lost this year. View Photos Remembering those who have died in 2019 Caption Remembering those who have died in 2019 PAUL SHANE/AP Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

A complete obituary will follow.