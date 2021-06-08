His son, James Clinger, confirmed the death but did not provide an immediate cause of death.
Mr. Clinger, a former lawyer, business executive and Navy lieutenant, served as a Republican in the House of Representatives from 1979 to 1997. His district included his native Warren County near the Pennsylvania-New York state line as well as State College, home of Pennsylvania State University, and communities such Punxsutawney and Oil City.
For much of his time in office, the tall, lanky, mild-mannered lawmaker forged relationships with many in the Democratic majority. When Republicans took control of the House in 1995, after 40 years of Democratic control, Mr. Clinger was selected to chair the House Committee on Government Reform and Oversight.
On that committee, he was a major sponsor of a bill that curbed what opponents called “unfunded mandates,” a long-standing practice of Congress imposing costly programs or obligations on states and localities without providing the federal money to cover the expense.
The subsequent legislation, known as the Unfunded Mandates Reform Act of 1995, advanced a major portion of the Republican Party’s “Contract With America” — a list of promises to voters made in the 1994 midterm race. Mr. Clinger worked to defeat dozens of amendments and exemptions that would have watered down the unfunded-mandates bill, and President Bill Clinton signed it into law.
“This is a message saying, ‘Stop us before we mandate again,’ ” Mr. Clinger said at the time. “This bill will restore state and local governments to their true places as partners in our federal system.”
Mr. Clinger also attracted attention in late 1994 when the Committee on Government Reform and Oversight opened an investigation into the dismissals the previous year of seven longtime employees of the White House Travel Office, which books travel and accommodations for the White House press corps (the media organizations are then billed).
The firings became one of the first scandals of the Clinton administration, with critics claiming the dismissals were motivated solely by a desire to allow friends of the president and first lady to take over those jobs.
The committee spent more than two years investigating the matter, which came to be known as Travelgate. Amid the scrutiny, five of the seven employees were eventually rehired in other government jobs, and a sixth employee retired. Billy R. Dale, the director of the Travel Office, was tried on charges he embezzled money from the office and acquitted.
Supporters of the Clintons called the inquiries that sprang from the dismissals political witch hunts carried out by unscrupulous partisans. Ultimately, Mr. Clinger’s committee majority report on the firings accused the White House of stonewalling investigators and engaging in an abuse of power.
Independent counsel Robert W. Ray concluded an investigation into Travelgate in 2000, reporting in his findings that there was “substantial evidence” that first lady Hillary Clinton played a role in the firing of the Travel Office employees but that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that she knowingly made false statements.
William Floyd Clinger Jr. was born in Warren, Pa., on April 4, 1929. His father owned wildcat oil wells, and his mother was a homemaker.
He graduated in 1947 from the private Hill School in Pottstown, Pa., and in 1951 from Johns Hopkins University. After four years in the Navy, he returned to Warren and joined a mail-order clothing business as an advertising executive.
He later went back to school and received a law degree from the University of Virginia in 1965. He practiced law in Warren while becoming active in local and national Republican politics. He did not seek congressional reelection in 1996.
His wife of 64 years, Julia “Judy” Whitla Clinger, died in 2016. In addition to his son James, of Alexandria, Va., survivors include another son, William F. Clinger III of Chicago; two daughters, Eleanore “Bijou” Miller of New York and Julia Boulton Clinger of Newton, Mass.; and seven grandchildren.
Mr. Clinger lived in Alexandria for nearly 40 years before moving to Florida in 2017. He lectured and held academic posts at Johns Hopkins and Harvard University.
In 2016, he was among 30 former GOP elected officials who signed a public letter urging Republicans to not vote for presidential nominee Donald Trump. He signed a similar letter before the 2020 presidential election.
