Mr. Freehan played his entire career with the Tigers, from 1961 through 1976. Besides all-star appearances, including all 15 innings in the 1967 game, he was awarded five Gold Gloves.
“The guy was the best catcher I ever pitched to,” said Denny McLain, who won 31 games for the Tigers in 1968. “Nobody did it better.”
In Game 5 of the 1968 World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals, Freehan blocked home plate during a crucial play and tagged out Lou Brock. Detroit won the game and the series — a result best captured by a famous photo of pitcher Mickey Lolich jumping into the arms of Mr. Freehan, who caught a foul ball for the last out in Game 7.
Willie Horton, an outfielder who made the throw that nailed Brock, said Mr. Freehan was one of his best teammates.
“His entire major league career was committed to the Tigers and the city of Detroit, and he was one of the most respected and talented members of the organization through some difficult yet important times throughout the 1960s and ’70s,” Horton said.
William Ashley Freehan was born Nov. 29, 1941, in Detroit. He played baseball and football at the University of Michigan.
He later coached baseball at the university and in Detroit’s minor league system.
Mr. Freehan’s family suspected that his Alzheimer’s disease was related to concussions from his years as a ballplayer. A grandson, Blaise Salter, quit the minor leagues in 2018 after two concussions in eight months.
“I don’t even know if they documented concussions back in the day,” Salter told the Detroit Free Press at the time. “But obviously, he had enough. Think about it: When he was catching, they didn’t have helmets as a catcher. There is foul ball after foul ball off his head. There is definitely a connection.”
— Associated Press
