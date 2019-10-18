Mr. Macy’s stint as Walter Findlay on the CBS sitcom that aired from 1972-78 was his highest-profile in a long stage, film and TV career.

“Maude” was a spinoff to the landmark sitcom “All in the Family” from producers Norman Lear and Bud Yorkin. Staunch liberal Maude’s sharp exchanges with conservative Archie Bunker (Carroll O’Connor) were so entertaining that Lear fashioned a series around her.

In a 1998 interview for the TV academy foundation’s archive, Lear said he cast Mr. Macy as Maude Findlay’s spouse based on his work in an off-Broadway play. In it, his character had a prolonged scene of choking to death on a chicken bone.

It was an unforgettable “tour de force” performance, Lear said.

Mr. Macy was born Wolf Martin Garber in Revere, Mass., on May 18, 1922, and grew up in Brooklyn, N.Y. He drove a taxi and held other off jobs while trying to land acting jobs.

On Broadway, he appeared in the naughty musical revue “Oh! Calcutta!” (1969) and the Paul Zindel play “And Miss Reardon Drinks a Little” (1971).

He made dozens of guest appearances in TV series including “Seinfeld,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “ER,” and had supporting roles in films. He was the jury foreman in “The Producers” (1967) and the head comedy writer of a 1950s TV variety show in “My Favorite Year” (1982). His other movies included the comedies “The Jerk” (1979) and “Analyze This” (1999).

In 1975, he married actress Samantha Harper. A complete of survivors was not immediately available.

