Bill Mallory, shown in 1995, led longtime Big Ten doormat Indiana to six bowl games in 13 seasons. (Ken White/Getty Images)

Bill Mallory, who led Colorado to the Orange Bowl and became the winningest football coach in Indiana University history, died May 25 in Bloomington, Ind. He was 82.

Indiana announced his death. His son, Indiana State coach Curt Mallory, said his father suffered a brain injury in a recent fall.

At Indiana, Mr. Mallory went 69-77-3 from 1984 to 1996 and took the Hoosiers to six bowl games. His blunt assessments and earthy phrases made him a favorite around Bloomington, where he was a perfect complement to basketball coach Bob Knight.

In 1987, Mr. Mallory became the first coach to win the Big Ten’s Coach of the Year award in consecutive seasons.

At Colorado, Mr. Mallory’s team won a share of the Big Eight championship in 1976 and reached the Orange Bowl, where the Buffaloes lost to Ohio State. He was fired after the 1978 season, with a record of 35-21-1 during his five years at Colorado.

During a head coaching career that began in 1969 at his alma mater, Miami University in Ohio, and included four years at Northern Illinois in the early 1980s, Mr. Mallory compiled an overall record of 168-129-4.

Brian Cabral, who played for Mr. Mallory at Colorado, described him as “a hard-nosed tough coach who demanded that toughness from his players.”

William Guy Mallory was born May 30, 1935, in Sandusky, Ohio, and was a star two-way end for Hall of Fame coach Ara Parseghian at Miami. He later coached under Woody Hayes at Ohio State for three years before returning to Miami for his first head coaching job. He went 39-12 at Miami, including an 11-0 Mid-American Conference championship team in 1973.

After his five years at Colorado, he landed at Northern Illinois in 1980 and led his team to a 10-2 record in 1983, before he moved on to Indiana.

Mr. Mallory became a revered figure around Bloomington, where he continued to live and stay active with the program long after his firing in 1996.

He and Knight, the university’s longtime basketball coach, who was fired in 2000, were close friends and philosophical twins.

At Indiana, Mr. Mallory turned a languishing program into a respectable Big Ten team, leading the Hoosiers to a .500 record or better seven times, the football team’s most consistent period of success in the 20th century.

In 1987, Indiana celebrated a rare double — beating Ohio State for the first time since 1951 and Michigan for the first time since 1967.

When Ohio State coach Earle Bruce dubbed the loss to Indiana the “darkest day in Ohio State football since I have been associated with it (1949),” Mr. Mallory fired back at his former colleague with the Buckeyes.

“You tell Earle I’ve had a couple of dark days, too, and I don’t want to hear that,” he said.

Still, Mr. Mallory’s Hoosiers never quite reached the top of the Big Ten and wound up playing in second-tier bowl games while making semiregular appearances in the Associated Press Top 25.

In Mr. Mallory’s final two seasons, Indiana went 2-9 and 3-8. The team lost 15 of 16 conference games over that period.

Survivors include his wife, Ellie, and three sons, all of whom are football coaches.