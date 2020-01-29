Mr. Ray, who talked his way into his first photography job before he was out of high school, began shooting pictures for Life, one of the country’s most popular and influential magazines, in 1957.

During his 15 years with the magazine, including eight years on the staff, he photographed a young Elvis Presley and an aging Frank Lloyd Wright. He traveled around the world on an almost unlimited expense account, spending months on photographic essays, some of which — including a revelatory look inside the Hells Angels motorcycle gang — never appeared in the magazine.

AD

AD

In fact, what may be Mr. Ray’s most recognizable image was not published until more than 20 years after he took it. On May 19, 1962, dozens of celebrities gathered at New York’s Madison Square Garden to celebrate JFK’s 45th birthday. (The first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, whom Mr. Ray often photographed before and after the birthday party, did not attend.)

The Secret Service herded the photographers behind a rope, giving all of them the same view of the stage.

“That would not work for Life,” Mr. Ray said in a 2013 online story for Life.com. Since its founding in 1936, Life magazine had been the country’s foremost magazine for inventive photography, and Mr. Ray knew his editors would demand an angle no one else would have.

AD

He slipped away and went backstage, scaling the catwalks and girders until he was high above the stage. “It seemed that I climbed forever,” he said.

AD

Various performers came and went before Monroe came onstage, introduced by actor Peter Lawford. Mr. Ray watched from above as she took off a fur stole to reveal a backless, skintight dress covered in sparkling crystals. Then Monroe began to sing a slow, breathy version of “Happy Birthday,” looking directly at Kennedy.

“Everybody just went into a swoon,” Mr. Ray told Life.com in 2014.

“I had to guess at the exposure. It was a very long lens, and I had no tripod, so I had to rest the lens itself on the railing, and tried very, very hard not to breathe.”

AD

His photo showing Monroe from behind, her left hand extended at her side, was not published until it appeared in a special issue of Life in the 1980s. Since then, it has been widely shown, with individual prints selling for four figures.

A year after the JFK birthday party, Mr. Ray moved to Hollywood for Life and officially joined the magazine’s staff in 1964. He often visited movie sets, photographing such film stars as Natalie Wood, Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman and Marlon Brando.

AD

He explored a very different side of California culture after gaining the trust of leaders of a Southern California chapter of the Hells Angels. For more than a month in 1965, he and Life writer Joe Bride rode with the motorcycle gang, documenting their world from the inside.

AD

“This was a new breed of rebel,” Mr. Ray told Life.com. “They rode their bikes, hung out in bars for days at a time, fought with anyone who messed with them. They were self-contained, with their own set of rules, their own code of behavior. It was extraordinary to be around.”

Mr. Ray slept on barroom floors with the Angels and slowly came to be accepted, despite his plaid shirts and clean-cut appearance. Once, when he took his camera out in a bar, he was threatened by another group of bikers.

“I was about to be attacked by one of these guys,” Mr. Ray recalled, “when a Hells Angel standing next to me made it clear that if a hair on my head was touched, the other guy was a dead man. From that point on, I felt . . . well, not safe, because I never felt safe with those guys, but as if I’d passed a test, somehow.”

AD

AD

His images of the bearded, longhair gang members, roaring down the road on their Harleys, have a cinematic presence. He also showed the sexual inequities in the group — one photo depicted an Angels’ girlfriend with a bandaged nose — in a way that still seems raw and rippling with danger.

Mr. Ray’s photos never appeared in Life magazine and were not made public until more than 40 years later.

“The story was killed by the managing editor,” Mr. Ray told the Santa Fe New Mexican in 2014, after his photos had been shown in galleries and museums. “I heard that he said, ‘I don’t want these smelly [expletive] in my magazine.’ ”

William Robert Ray was born Feb. 16, 1936, in Columbus, Neb., and grew up in Shelby, Neb., where his father ran a lumberyard. His mother was an artist who encouraged her three sons’ aesthetic pursuits. One of Mr. Ray’s brothers became an artist, another became a news photographer.

AD

AD

By the time he was 11, Mr. Ray was developing photographs in a darkroom. He joined a camera club in Omaha, 90 miles away, persuading his mother to drive him to meetings.

While still in high school, he walked into the Lincoln Journal Star newspaper with his photos and was offered a job on the spot. He joined the paper immediately after his high school graduation in 1953.

He later worked for newspapers in Chicago and Minneapolis and by 1957 was offered a job with National Geographic. He turned it down to work as a freelancer in New York.

“I had a passion about going to New York and Life magazine,” he told the New Mexican. “Fred Astaire was from Omaha, and when I saw him dance [in a movie] with Cyd Charisse in Central Park, that was it: I’m going.”

AD

At Life, Mr. Ray often photographed the Kennedys — John, Jackie and Robert — and chronicled Ronald Reagan’s political rise as he was elected governor of California. He photographed the first Super Bowl in January 1967, capturing a now-famous image — not published until years later — of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson nervously smoking a cigarette in full uniform at halftime.

AD

Later that year, Life transferred Mr. Ray to Paris, where he spent three years covering Europe, including the 1968 Soviet crackdown on Czech dissidents and the marriage of the widowed Jacqueline Kennedy to Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis.

The weekly magazine began to falter with the rise of television, and Life shut down in 1972. Afterward, Mr. Ray worked as a freelance photographer for Newsweek — where he had more than 40 cover photos — as well as Fortune, Smithsonian, Travel & Leisure and other publications. He photographed several presidents and many giants of the art world, including Isamu Noguchi, Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol.

AD

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Marlys Greshwalk of New York; three daughters; and five grandchildren.

Discussing his career with John Loengard for the 1998 book “Life Photographers: What They Saw,” Mr. Ray said he kept his cameras at the ready and maintained a constant curiosity about the world around him.

“I think you’re always snooping,” he said. “There’s nothing wrong with snooping, is there?”