His death came at a time when the public has drawn inspiration from his music, with health care workers, choirs, artists and others posting renditions of “Lean on Me” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Withers seldom performed or recorded after the 1980s, but his music has lived on. His songs relied on powerful melodies and solid grooves melded with a smooth voice conveying honesty and complex emotions without vocal acrobatics.

“Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Lean on Me” are among Rolling Stone magazine’s list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. “Lean On Me,” a paean to friendship, was performed at the presidential inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

“He’s the last African American Everyman,” musician and band leader Questlove told Rolling Stone in 2015. “Bill Withers is the closest thing black people have to a Bruce Springsteen.”

Mr. Withers, the youngest of six children, was born July 4, 1938, in the coal-mining town of Slab Fork, W.Va. After his parents divorced when he was 3, he was raised by his mother’s family in Beckley, W.Va.

He spent nine years in the Navy as an aircraft mechanic, then moved to Los Angeles, where he worked at an aircraft parts factory. He bought a guitar at a pawnshop and recorded demos of his tunes in hopes of landing a recording contract.

In 1971, signed to Sussex Records, Mr. Withers put out his first album, “Just As I Am,” with Booker T. Jones. It contained the hits “Grandma’s Hands” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” which was originally released as the B-side of the single, “Harlem.” But radio DJs flipped the disc, and “Ain’t No Sunshine” climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard charts and spent a total of 16 weeks in the top 40. It won a Grammy Award for best R&B song.

Mr. Withers generated more hits a year later with the inspirational “Lean On Me,” the menacing “Who Is He (and What Is He to You)” and the slinky “Use Me” on his second album, “Still Bill.”

Later would come the striking “Lovely Day,” co-written with Skip Scarborough and featuring Withers holding the word “day” for almost 19 seconds, and “Just The Two Of Us,” co-written with Ralph MacDonald and William Salter. His “Live at Carnegie Hall” in 1973 was named by Rolling Stone as one of the 50 Greatest Live Albums of All Time.

“The hardest thing in songwriting is to be simple and yet profound,” Sting said in “Still Bill,” a 2010 documentary about Mr. Withers. “And Bill seemed to understand, intrinsically and instinctively, how to do that,”

But Mr. Withers’s career faltered when Sussex Records went bankrupt, and he was signed by Columbia Records. He no longer had complete control over his music and chafed when it was suggested he do a cover of an Elvis Presley song. Columbia executives found him difficult to work with.

None of Mr. Withers’s Columbia albums reached the Top 40 except for 1977’s “Menagerie,” which produced “Lovely Day.” (His hit duet with Grover Washington Jr. “Just the Two of Us” was on Washington’s label). Mr. Withers’s last album was 1985’s “Watching You Watching Me.”

Though his songs often dealt with relationships, Mr. Withers also included social commentary in his lyrics, including “Better Off Dead” about an alcoholic’s suicide, and “I Can’t Write Left-Handed,” about an injured Vietnam War veteran.

He was awarded Grammys as a songwriter for “Ain’t No Sunshine” in 1971 and for “Just The Two of Us” in 1981. He received another Grammy in 1987 as a songwriter for the rerecording of the 1972 hit “ Lean On Me” by Club Nouveau.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Stevie Wonder. Mr. Withers thanked his wife and R&B pioneers who helped his foster career, but also got in a few jabs at the record industry, saying A&R stood for “antagonistic and redundant.”

His music has been sampled and covered by many other artists, and “Lean on Me” was the title theme of a 1989 movie starring Morgan Freeman.

His songs are often used on the big screen, including “The Hangover,” “28 Days,” “American Beauty,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Crooklyn,” “Flight,” “Beauty Shop” and “The Secret Life of Pets.”

“I’m not a virtuoso, but I was able to write songs that people could identify with. I don’t think I’ve done bad for a guy from Slab Fork, West Virginia,” Withers told Rolling Stone in 2015.

— Associated Press