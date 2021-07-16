A self-described “class clown of the rap business,” Biz Markie had his first and only Top 10 hit with “Just a Friend,” in which he chronicled a would-be romance with a groupie known as “Blah Blah Blah.” She says she has “a friend,” not a boyfriend, although when Biz Markie walks in on the two of them “tongue kissing,” it’s clear he’s something more. “Please listen to the message that I send,” he pleads with listeners, “don’t ever talk to a girl who says she just has a friend.”