“There is more of a mixture in this country, more religious traditions all here together,” he told The Washington Post in 2000. “This challenge of ‘whose truth is most true’ is there at a theoretical level, but we seem to deal with it, out of respect for religious freedoms, that tradition of innate tolerance. We’ve had episodes that would suggest we’re not all that tolerant, but we seem to be dealing with it very well. But it’s a potential source of a lot of trouble.”