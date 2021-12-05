There were issues for which Mr. Dole developed a personal passion: His first Senate speech was on aid for the physically impaired; he became a leading force behind the sweeping Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990 and, after leaving office, became one of the most vocal supporters of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. He pushed enactment of the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday. And he was the driving power behind creation of the National World War II Memorial.