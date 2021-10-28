His son, the former NBA player and executive Danny Ferry, said the cause was not immediately known. Mr. Ferry had melanoma and a heart condition and appeared to be suffering from an infection, he said.
At a time when pro basketball players were paid thousands of dollars and not millions, when franchises employed only a skeleton crew of scouts that traveled by car and not plane, and when Washington’s basketball team played in the Maryland suburbs and was not yet called the Wizards, Mr. Ferry led the Bullets to their most successful run as a franchise, tinkering with the roster to keep them in contention each year.
The team made the playoffs in 13 of its 17 seasons under Mr. Ferry, reached the NBA Finals three times and won the title in 1978, beating the Seattle SuperSonics four games to three. The franchise has returned to the playoffs only 10 times in 31 seasons since Mr. Ferry resigned in 1990, and has not made the Eastern Conference Finals since 1979.
Mr. Ferry left the team after a pair of disappointing seasons, saying that he and owner Abe Pollin had “mutually agreed” the Bullets needed new leadership. He was twice voted executive of the year, in 1979 and 1982, and was reportedly the second general manager, after Boston Celtics chief Red Auerbach, to hire two different Black head coaches: former players K.C. Jones and Wes Unseld, who both died last year.
“The feeling around the league is that Bob may be the best judge of talent there is,” agent Larry Fleisher, the director of the NBA Players’ Association, said in a 1984 interview with The Washington Post. Under Mr. Ferry, the Bullets drafted players including Mitch Kupchak, the current head of basketball operations for the Charlotte Hornets; Manute Bol, a 7-foot-7 shot-blocking giant from South Sudan; and Jeff Malone, a two-time all-star. There was also the occasional whiff, notably his 1985 selection of Kenny Green, one spot ahead of Hall of Famer Karl Malone.
Mr. Ferry said that some of his decisions were motivated by what he perceived as a money crunch within the franchise, and a sense that he needed to make risky picks to put fans in seats. “You end up trying to do exciting things rather than the sound thing,” he said. “Money gives you freedom.”
Standing 6-foot-8 and weighing 230 pounds during his playing days, Mr. Ferry was selected by the St. Louis Hawks as the team’s territorial pick in the 1959 NBA draft. He spent much of his career with the Detroit Pistons and the Bullets (who were then located in Baltimore), battling with fellow big men Wilt Chamberlain and Bill Russell while averaging 9.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists a game.
Mr. Ferry was still playing for the Bullets when an injury led him to become a part-time scout and assistant coach. In one of his first major moves as a scout, he suggested that the Bullets select Unseld with the second pick of the 1968 draft, bringing in a tenacious center who became a linchpin of the franchise’s title-winning team.
According to his son, Mr. Ferry was promoted to general manager in 1973 less because of his scouting ability than because he had done a good job selling advertisements for the team’s official game programs. “They told him, ‘You must know a lot about business, why don’t you be general manager?’ In those days it was such a small little shop,” Danny Ferry said. “It was both pure and primitive. It was three people who ran the whole team.”
Mr. Ferry hired a new coach, Jones, who helped lead the team to an NBA Finals appearance in 1975 but was replaced by Dick Motta two seasons later. Fortifying the duo of Unseld and fellow big-man Elvin Hayes, Mr. Ferry signed a third future Hall of Famer, veteran free agent Bob Dandridge, in 1977.
“He had a really good day-to-day feel of what that team needed,” Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a phone interview. “This isn’t a deep dark secret, but I don’t think everybody absolutely loved each other. They were able to play together for the common goal of winning a championship. That was some of the wisdom he passed along: It’s not always going to be a love fest in your locker room. You want to have some of that competitive tension that brings out the best in everybody.”
At times that tension could be painful. Mr. Ferry said he was so nervous during the 1978 Finals that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the final moments of Game 7, and waited on the arena concourse as the clock wound down and his team won the title. “I was waiting for this big rush of excitement. I thought skyrockets were supposed to go off in your head,” he later told The Post. Instead, he was too stressed to celebrate. “I was almost resentful that other people were having a good time and I wasn’t.”
But Mr. Ferry went on to savor the victory; over the next four decades, he was rarely seen in public without his championship ring. “He’d wear it almost anywhere he could,” his son said. “He was proud of it. It’s funny, I have two of them and I don’t know where mine are. … I couldn’t imagine him without it on.”
The first of four children, Robert Dean Ferry was born in St. Louis on May 31, 1937. His father was an electrician at Fisher Body, a division of General Motors, and his mother worked at the evaporated-milk company Pet Inc.
Mr. Ferry played baseball, soccer and football but focused on basketball after growing six inches in high school. He became the first member of his family to attend college, enrolling at Saint Louis University, where in 1959 he was named a third-team all-American by media organizations including the Associated Press. He graduated later that year with a general studies degree.
After leaving the Bullets, he briefly worked as a basketball commentator for NBC, appearing opposite sports columnist Peter Vecsey. He returned to basketball as a scout in his 60s, traveling across the country to assess prospects for the Cleveland Cavaliers, where his son Danny was general manager, and later the Brooklyn Nets.
Both his sons grew up playing basketball on a backyard court that Mr. Ferry built in Annapolis, and later starred at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Md.
“I tried to keep the basketball end out of our family as much as I could,” Mr. Ferry said, “but I just couldn’t help it.” His son Bob Jr. played at Harvard, while Danny led Duke University to three Final Four appearances and played in the NBA for 13 seasons. He is now an adviser in the San Antonio Spurs’ front office.
Survivors include Mr. Ferry’s wife of 61 years, the former Rita Brooks, of Annapolis; three children, Bob Jr. of Austin, Danny of Atlanta and Laura of Annapolis; two brothers; a sister; and eight grandchildren.
Although Mr. Ferry made a long career out of basketball, he noted that when he started out, “playing basketball was a full part-time job.” His rookie salary was $10,000. To supplement his income he worked odd jobs, including selling magazines and setting up stands at the Maryland State Fair, where his wife sold tacos while he presided over a Pop-A-Shot-style basketball booth.
“When I played, basketball was a means to an end,” he said in 1990, when his son entered the NBA. “Today, for many players, it is the end. The end of their ever having to worry about making a living.”