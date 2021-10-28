At times that tension could be painful. Mr. Ferry said he was so nervous during the 1978 Finals that he couldn’t bring himself to watch the final moments of Game 7, and waited on the arena concourse as the clock wound down and his team won the title. “I was waiting for this big rush of excitement. I thought skyrockets were supposed to go off in your head,” he later told The Post. Instead, he was too stressed to celebrate. “I was almost resentful that other people were having a good time and I wasn’t.”