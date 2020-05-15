Mr. Watson, nicknamed “Bull,” made the National League all-star team in 1973 and 1975, drove in at least 100 runs twice and hit in the middle of the Astros’ lineup. He also holds the distinction of scoring the 1 millionth run in major league history — on May 4, 1975, against the San Francisco Giants at Candlestick Park.

AD

Commissioner Rob Manfred lauded Watson as a “highly accomplished figure” and “deeply respected colleague.” He also praised his work with the Baseball Assistance Team, which assists those in baseball who are in need.

AD

Mr. Watson also became a big hit off the field for his cameo, along with several Astros teammates, in the 1977 comedy film “The Bad News Bears in Breaking Training.” In a key scene, he delivered the memorable line: “Hey, c’mon, let the kids play!”

He also played for the Boston Red Sox (1979), the Yankees (1980-82) and Atlanta Braves (1982-84), finishing with a .295 career batting average, 184 home runs, 989 RBI and 802 runs scored. He was primarily a first baseman and left fielder. Mr. Watson was the first player to hit for the cycle in both leagues — first for Houston in 1977, then for Boston two years later. In 17 career postseason games, he had an average of .371.

AD

After retiring as a player, Mr. Watson began coaching. He helped the 1988 Oakland Athletics win the American League pennant as the hitting coach for sluggers Jose Canseco and Mark McGwire.

AD

When Mr. Watson was hired as the Astros general manager in 1993, he became the second black GM in major league history, after Atlanta’s Bill Lucas in the 1970s.

After Mr. Watson was named the Yankees’ general manager in 1995, he made the then-highly criticized decision to hire Joe Torre as the team’s manager. Mr. Watson had a crucial role in assembling the Yankees’ World Series-winning squad in 1996.

He retired from the Yankees after the 1997 season and was replaced by Brian Cashman, who still holds the GM job. Mr. Watson later served as Major League Baseball’s vice president in charge of discipline and vice president of rules and on-field operations. He worked for MLB until 2010. He also served on the committee that considered veterans and executives for election to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

AD

AD

Mr. Watson overcame prostate cancer after being diagnosed in 1994 and became an advocate for awareness and early detection. He often spoke at conferences and seminars about his experience, which he discussed in his 1997 book, “Survive To Win.” He dealt with other health problems in recent years.

In March, he attended a ceremony in which the Astros dedicated an education center in his honor at the Astros Youth Academy in Houston.

Survivors include his wife, Carol; and two children.

— Associated Press