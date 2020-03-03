When she moved from CNN Headline News to CNN in 1988, she anchored shows that included “CNN NewsHour.”
After leaving the network, she started a public relations company and had hosting duties on Georgia Public Broadcasting and the satirical Onion News Network.
“It occurred to me that some would say, ‘Oh, how the mighty have fallen,’ ” she told the New York Times regarding work for the Onion. “I thought about that, but I said, ‘Hey, why not?’ . . . You watch the news today, and you don’t know what is real. When I was doing newscasts at CNN, people would come up to me and say, ‘That story can’t be real.’ Now the lines are really getting blurred.”
Referring to a segment about “lingerie football” on an actual news show, she asked herself, “My mouth was hanging open. How does this belong on the news?”
Barbara Ann Nusser was born July 23, 1952, and grew up in New Jersey. She graduated in 1974 from Northwestern University with a degree in radio, television and film production, and worked as a newscaster and disc jockey for a country radio station in Fuquay-Varina, N.C.
She joined the Raleigh station WRAL-TV as a secretary but was soon elevated to producer of a children’s show and co-host of a morning show. She eventually spent several years as the first female evening news co-anchor (alongside Charlie Gaddy) in the market.
In 1981, she was the writer and assistant producer for the Peabody Award-winning documentary “Fed Up With Fear.”
Her first marriage, to James Battista, ended in divorce. Survivors include her husband, John Brimelow; a stepdaughter; a brother; and a sister.
