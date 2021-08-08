The game was tied at 21 with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Florida State faced fourth and four from its own 21-yard line. Across football, seemingly every coach at every level knows that the proper thing to do is punt. Not Mr. Bowden. He ordered a fake punt, which surprised even his own players. It worked. Safety LeRoy Butler carried the ball for 78 yards to set up the winning field goal. The play became known as the “Puntrooskie.”