Dr. Brown was the only one in the surrounding area with any medical training. Quickly summoned to tend to the 61-year-old Baker, he rushed out and dispensed his best advice.

“I told him, ‘Get up, get up!’” Dr. Brown recalled a few years ago. “I guess it worked.”

Worked out pretty well, too, for Dr. Brown, one of baseball’s most distinguished major leaguers on and off the field.

He was a five-time World Series champion with the New York Yankees; he had the highest World Series batting average of anyone with at least 35 plate appearances; he was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War; he was a prominent cardiologist; and he spent 10 years as president of the American League.

Dr. Brown died March 25 at 96 in Fort Worth, the Yankees said in a statement. The cause was not disclosed. He was last remaining Yankee player from the 1940s.

Dr. Brown made his big league debut on Sept. 22, 1946, the same day roommate Yogi Berra played his first game. Often used as a platoon third baseman, Dr. Brown was with the Yankees through 1954 and batted .279 with 22 home runs and 237 RBIs. Known as a terrific contact hitter, he struck out just 88 times in 1,863 plate appearances.

In the World Series, Dr. Brown became a Bronx bruiser.

Just two days after that Old-Timers’ Day episode in 1947, he made his debut in the Fall Classic as a pinch-hitter, drawing a bases-loaded walk against Brooklyn. He went 3 for 3 in that matchup, including a big, pinch-hit RBI double in a Game 7 win.

Dr. Brown hit .439 (18 for 41) with five doubles, three triples and nine RBIs in 17 World Series games, with a .500 on-base percentage.

Robert William Brown was born Oct. 25, 1924, in Seattle and attended the same San Francisco high school as DiMaggio. He left Stanford University to enlist in the Navy in 1943. While in the Navy, he attended UCLA and played baseball before entering medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans in 1944. He played baseball for Tulane for two seasons before signing with the Yankees in 1946. Balancing his studies and baseball, he received his medical degree in 1950.

Dr. Brown continued his military service when he was called up by the Army medical corps in the middle of the 1952 season and was overseas during the Korean War for 19 months. He played in 28 games for the Yankees in May and June 1954 before retiring from baseball to accept a medical internship in cardiology.

He opened a medical practice in Fort Worth in 1958. In 1974, he served as president of the Texas Rangers for part of the season.

He served as president of the American League from 1984 to 1994 and once had to fine and suspend manager Billy Martin, his former teammate, for kicking dirt on an umpire.

Dr. Brown received tributes from former president George W. Bush — a onetime part-owner of the Rangers — baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and former commissioner Bud Selig, who said he led an “extraordinary baseball life, both on and off the field.”

Throughout his life, Dr. Brown encouraged athletes and scholars, including Mark Hamilton, a former Tulane star who played for the St. Louis Cardinals and graduated from medical school this past spring.

“Dr. Brown was my childhood inspiration to play Major League Baseball and then enter medicine,” Hamilton said in an email to the Associated Press.

Survivors include three children; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Dr. Brown’s wife of 60 years, the former Sara French, died in 2012.

During his final Old-Timers’ Day visit to Yankee Stadium in 2019, Dr. Brown recalled giving his future wife advice on how she should describe him to her parents.

“Tell your mother that I’m in medical school, studying to be a cardiologist,” he said. “Tell your dad that I play third base for the Yankees.”

— Associated Press