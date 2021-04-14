Mr. Leonard, considered one of the crown princes of Indiana basketball, had a record of 573-534 in 14 seasons as a coach, including 529 wins during his 12 seasons with the Pacers.

But his legacy went far deeper.

He had been a star tennis player in high school in Terre Haute, Ind., but chose to play basketball in college at Indiana University. He led the Hoosiers to two Big Ten titles, was a two-time all-American and made the winning free throws to give Indiana the 1953 national championship.

Decades later, he was selected as one of the 50 greatest players in school history and was part of the Hoosiers’ all-century team.

“He has meant as much as anyone in the state of Indiana when it comes to the game of basketball,” new Indiana coach Mike Woodson said. “He played the game with great flair. He coached with undeniable passion.”

After serving in the Army in the mid-1950s, Mr. Leonard played professionally for seven years with the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Packers/Zephyrs. He was named an NBA all-star in 1963 as a member of the Zephyrs.

But his greatest moments as a professional came with the Pacers. The budding franchise hired him in 1968-69 when it was part of the old American Basketball Association, a colorful professional league to rival the NBA. The Pacers and several other ABA teams later joined the NBA.

“Pacers fans will remember Bobby ‘Slick’ Leonard as the spirit of our franchise,” team owner Herb Simon said in a statement. “With a charisma, intensity, and wit to match his nickname, Slick made us champions.”

Mr. Leonard took the Pacers to the ABA Finals in his first season — and five times overall — winning titles in 1969-70, 1971-72 and 1972-73.

“He was the best coach that I ever played for in last-shot, pressure situations,” star player George McGinnis said. “In the seventh game, he would change the entire offense. It was genius.”

In 1977, Mr. Leonard and his wife helped organize a telethon that saved a franchise facing financial ruin after it had moved from the ABA to the NBA. He was let go after the 1979-80 season.

He later served as general manager of the Pacers, then in 1985 became the team’s color commentator on television broadcasts. Mr. Leonard, known for his plain-talking manner, eventually moved to the radio booth, where he coined his trademark phrase “Boom, Baby!” whenever the Pacers made a three-point shot.

Mr. Leonard was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014. He was also a member of several Indiana halls of fame and was the first person inducted into the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy; five children; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

