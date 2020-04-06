Mr. Mitchell was one of the most versatile and dynamic offensive threats of his era, forcing his way into the end zone after a catch or long run and turning punt and kickoff returns into big gains. By the time he retired in 1968, his 14,078 combined net yards were the second highest in National Football League history.

For all his talent on the gridiron, he was also known for breaking the color barrier on the Redskins, the last American professional team in any major sport to integrate. Its first integrated roster, in 1962, featured three black players — Mr. Mitchell, guard John Nisby and fullback Ron Hatcher — who took the field only after a protracted showdown between owner George Preston Marshall and a member of the Kennedy administration.

Mr. Mitchell was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in 1958 and played four seasons with the team, forming a formidable running-back duo with Jim Brown before being signed by Washington, where he spent the rest of his career and shined as a flanker.

While more than a dozen African Americans had played pro football in the 1920s and early ’30s, the sport closed its ranks to black players before the Browns and Los Angeles Rams signed African Americans in 1946, a year before Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier. By 1955, the Redskins were the only all-white holdout in the NFL, and had embraced their status as a segregationist franchise.

But the Redskins played at what was then D.C. Stadium, later renamed for Robert F. Kennedy, on land owned by the National Park Service — a fact that enabled Stewart L. Udall, Kennedy’s interior secretary, to pressure the “Paleskins,” as he called the team, to follow federal anti-discrimination laws and integrate, or face the loss of their new stadium.

After Udall warned Marshall of potential criminal prosecution in 1961, Mr. Mitchell took the field at D.C. Stadium the next year. He arrived in Washington along with running back Leroy Jackson, as part of a trade that sent halfback Ernie Davis — the Redskins’ top 1962 draft pick and the first African American to win the Heisman Trophy — to the Browns. (Davis died of leukemia in 1963 having never played a professional game.)

Mr. Mitchell went on to have one of his finest seasons, scoring a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns and leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and yards per catch. Nonetheless, he said he faced racial discrimination in Washington early on, with restaurants and stores refusing to serve his wife and children.

He was named to the All-NFL team three times in his career, played in the Pro Bowl each of his first three seasons with the Redskins and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1983. But he was disappointed that his on-field glory at times seemed to be an afterthought, overshadowed by the racial milestone he came to represent.

“I have to live with people always talking about me as the first black player against all my exploits,” Mr. Mitchell told The Washington Post in 2003. “I’ve always been very upset that people always start with that. I don’t want to hear that, and yet I have to hear it constantly, and it overshadows everything I’ve done in the game.”

After retiring as a player, Mr. Mitchell worked as a scout and executive for the Redskins, joining the team’s front office in 1969 at the suggestion of coach Vince Lombardi. He had aimed to become the NFL’s first black general manager but was passed over at least twice, by Redskins owners Edward Bennett Williams and Jack Kent Cooke, and retired in 2003 as assistant general manager.

“You don’t walk away from 40-something years and just laugh about it,” Mr. Mitchell told The Post that year. “It’s going to be an emotional thing, but I’ve always said I’m not going to walk away from this game bitter. I’ve been close, but I was determined not to let it get to me. I held up.”

A complete obituary will be published soon.