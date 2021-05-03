While competing against rivals such as Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt, he sought to train his subconscious before each race by visualizing the course as well as the state of his car, down to the air pressure of the tires. He was one of only 10 drivers to win the Indy 500 three times — he led 440 laps in all, ranking 10th all-time — and won 35 Indy car races before retiring as a driver in 1982.