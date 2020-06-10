“She had always told me, mother, I want something for myself,” Bonnie’s mother Sarah Pointer told Ebony magazine in 1974. “I want to be somebody in this world.”

The quartet brought unique fusion of funk, soul and 1940s-style jazz, scat and pop to their act, often dressing in a retro style that resembled their forerunners the Andrews Sisters.

They worked as backup singers for Taj Mahal, Boz Scaggs, Elvin Bishop and others before releasing their self-titled debut album in 1973, and the song “Yes We Can Can,” a funky anthem calling for unity and tolerance, became their breakout hit.

They followed up with “That’s a Plenty,” which featured an eclectic mix of musical styles ranging from jazz to gospel to pop.

They even delved into country. Bonnie and Anita co-wrote the song “Fairytale,” about a crumbling relationship. The song earned them a groundbreaking gig performing as a rare African American act at the Grand Ole Opry, and they would win their first Grammy, for best country vocal performance by a group.

Bonnie Pointer left the group in 1977, signing a solo deal with Motown Records. “We were devastated,” Anita Pointer told the Associated Press in 1990. “We did a show the night she left, but after that, we just stopped. We thought it wasn’t going to work without Bonnie.”

She would have only modest solo success. Her biggest hit was “Heaven Must Have Sent You,” a 1979 disco cover of an earlier Motown hit by the Elgins. It reached No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1979.

After making three albums for Motown, she would retire from the studio, and only perform occasionally.

Her three sisters, who had nearly disbanded when she quit, instead regrouped, shed their retro image for a modern pop sound, and became one of the biggest acts of the 1980s with huge hits including “He’s So Shy,” “Jump (For My Love)” and “Neutron Dance.”

Patricia Eva Pointer, known as Bonnie, was born in Oakland on July 11, 1950.

She married Motown producer Jeffrey Bowen in 1978. The two separated in 2004 and divorced in 2016.

She twice reunited with her sisters for public appearances. Once in 1994, when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and again in 1996 at a show in Las Vegas.

June Pointer, the youngest of the sisters, died in 2006. In addition to Ruth and Anita, Bonnie Pointer is survived by two older brothers, Aaron and Fritz.