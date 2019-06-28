Brenda Maddox, a biographer who won critical acclaim for illuminating the life of Nora Barnacle, the Irish chambermaid who became the wife and literary inspiration of James Joyce, among figures whose stories might otherwise have languished in the footnotes of history, died June 16 in London. She was 87.

The cause was complications from a mild form of dementia, said her daughter, Bronwen Maddox, who noted that her mother’s death coincided with Bloomsday, the date on which James Joyce’s novel “Ulysses” takes place in 1904, and the probable date of the author’s first outing with Nora.

Mrs. Maddox was born in the United States, the daughter of a physician who died when she was 3 and a mother who supported her by giving square-dancing lessons, despite the effects of polio that left her using a wheelchair. But the author lived most of her life in Britain, where she and her late husband, John Maddox, a British writer who edited the prestigious science journal Nature, formed an admired literary partnership.

Over nearly half a century, Mrs. Maddox produced a shelfful of books, most of them biographies. She forthrightly said that she wrote for the money and declared the biographical form closer to journalism than to literature.

“I know perfectly well that real people leave real traces,” she once told the Australian publication the Age, citing her early career as a journalist in Massachusetts and later with the Economist magazine, the Daily Telegraph and other British publications. “If I dug, I could find. I consider that excavation.”

Her first biography was “Who’s Afraid of Elizabeth Taylor?” (1977) — a work, she said, that elicited a threat from an aide to the Hollywood actress that her “lawyers are richer than your lawyers,” according to the Telegraph. Mrs. Maddox vowed never again to write about a living subject but was later enticed to pen “Maggie: The Personal Story of a Public Life,” about Margaret Thatcher, a decade before the former prime minister’s death in 2013.



Brenda Maddox, shown here in New York City in 2004, wrote acclaimed biographies of figures including Nora Barnacle, the wife of the author James Joyce. (Andrew Kent/Getty Images)

Mrs. Maddox developed a specialty in probing the lives of eminent literary figures and their marriages. “I’m interested in marriage,” she once told the Los Angeles Times. “What is the unspoken bargain? What do you get out of it? What do you think you are expected to give for what you get?”

In this category were her books “D.H. Lawrence: The Story of a Marriage” (1994), “Yeats’s Ghosts: The Secret Life of W.B. Yeats” (1999), “George Eliot in Love” (2010) and, most notable, “Nora: The Real Life of Molly Bloom” (1988).

Mrs. Maddox was drawn to Nora Joyce, she wrote in the New York Times, “not because I felt I knew her but because I didn’t. She was a mystery to be solved.” Nora Barnacle, born in Galway in 1884, was long viewed as an illiterate unworthy of her brilliant if difficult husband, the author of classic works that, besides “Ulysses,” included “Dubliners,” “A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man” and “Finnegans Wake.”

Before embarking on her study, Mrs. Maddox consulted Richard Ellmann, the author in 1959 of what was considered the definitive biography of James Joyce. Ellmann, Mrs. Maddox said, dismissed Nora as “an uninteresting woman” about whom “there was nothing to say. He wrote that to me in a letter.”

Mrs. Maddox ensconced herself in the libraries of Dublin and Trieste, the northeastern Italian city where the couple lived during a seminal period in Joyce’s literary career. Her biography, spanning more than 500 pages and translated into eight languages, included the “dirty letters” that the couple exchanged.

Mrs. Maddox revealed the unfairness of the fate that befell Nora, a woman, she wrote, “who had given her loyalty, her strength and her wit to Joyce” but “went down in literary history not only as a burden who contributed nothing to his work, but also as a belatedly married mistress.”

In the book, she documented the previously overlooked depth and richness in their relationship and of Nora Joyce’s influence on her husband’s work.

“Her memory of a lover who died young is given to Gretta in ‘The Dead’; her earthiness and uninhibited speech to Molly Bloom in ‘Ulysses’; her pull on Joyce, at once a lullaby and a siren’s song, echoes in Anna Livia Plurabelle in ‘Finnegans Wake,’ ” reviewer Caryn James wrote in the New York Times. “In Ms. Maddox’s book, as in Joyce’s life and work, Nora’s simplicity is elevated to heroic stature.”

Brenda Lee Power Murphy was born in Bridgewater, Mass., on Feb. 24, 1932, and was raised largely by her mother’s Italian American family.

She graduated from Radcliffe College in 1953 and worked for a greeting card company, and then at the Patriot Ledger of Quincy, Mass., as a science correspondent.

She was covering a U.N. conference in Geneva in 1958, according to her family, when she met her future husband, then working for the Manchester Guardian. They married in 1960.

While helping raise her husband’s two children, Mrs. Maddox freelanced for the Economist, where she later was an editor. Among her first books was “The Half-parent: Living With Other People’s Children” (1975), which Kirkus Reviews described as “an untidy but good-natured consideration of the problems of stepparenthood.”

Her husband died in 2009. Besides her daughter, of London, survivors include a son, Bruno Maddox of Beacon, N.Y.; her two stepchildren, Imma Maddox of London and Piers Maddox of Devon, England; and three granddaughters.

Through her husband’s editorship of Nature, Mrs. Maddox met James Watson, Francis Crick and Maurice Wilkins, co-recipients of the 1962 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine for their discovery of the structure of DNA. Underrecognized, she argued in her book “Rosalind Franklin: The Dark Lady of DNA” (2002), was the female X-ray crystallographer who had helped reveal the molecule’s double-helix structure.

“Unlucky in life, Rosalind Franklin is at least blessed in her biographer,” the reviewer Gail Vines wrote in the London Independent.

Mrs. Maddox’s last book, “Reading the Rocks: How Victorian Geologists Discovered the Secret of Life,” was published in 2017. She had held dual U.S. and British citizenship for decades, her daughter said, and died at her home in London.

“I like it better there: the language, the literature, the landscape, the irony, the humor, the history,” Mrs. Maddox told the Age, reflecting on life in her adoptive England. “People have a sense of their own mortality. In America, somebody dies and you look for someone to sue; it’s not supposed to happen.”