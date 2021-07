At the time, their boat was known as the Weekender, a name that was reinforced by the large block letters on its sail: TGIF. It acquired a new, modern name — Laser — before being unveiled at the 1971 New York Boat Show, where Mr. Kirby and Bruce sold 144 Lasers off the floor. Nearly 14 feet long, with a 130-pound fiberglass hull and aluminum mast, the boat sold for $695 each and soon became a global phenomenon.