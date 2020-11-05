Dr. Sklarew had a private practice in psychotherapy in Washington for 35 years and taught psychiatry at Howard University for 25 years.

He was best known to mental health professionals as a provider and creator of services for troubled communities and people for whom such help is often unavailable. With the Wendt Center, he also developed a grief and mourning program for students in Washington public schools.

He was also an authority on cinema. He wrote and edited books and papers on esoteric films and was a founder and head of a panel that studied the psychology of movies, exploring such topics as their relevance to dreams and the many meanings behind watching films about the Holocaust.

“Some watch Holocaust films out of curiosity or duty or, perhaps even to unexpectedly find sadistic gratification in identifying with the Nazis,” he once wrote in a paper. “Watching a finely textured film can stir unsettling feelings and help us mourn and commemorate through its haunting artistry.”

Bruce Henry Sklarew was born in Plainfield, N.J., on July 23, 1932. His father was an insurance salesman and his mother a secretary. He graduated from Tufts University in 1954 and from Yale Medical School in 1958, completed two years of residency at Harvard, studied at the National Institute of Mental Health and took eight years of training at the Baltimore Psychoanalytic Institute.

Dr. Sklarew’s marriage to the former Myra Weisberg ended in divorce. Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Margaret Meyers of Chevy Chase; two children from his first marriage, Deborah Langosch of New York City and Eric Sklarew of Bethesda; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In the course of his psychiatric practice, Dr. Sklarew developed a professional interest in grief therapy.

But it was a chance encounter and conversation at a Washington sushi restaurant in the late 1990s that led to the program for families at the D.C. medical examiner’s office to identify the remains of close relatives.

At a nearby table was Jonathan L. Arden, who was then medical examiner. They struck up a conversation that began with sushi but moved on to a need Dr. Sklarew thought he could address.

Family appointments at the medical examiner’s office were by nature stressful. It was often a spouse, a parent, a child or a sibling making the identification of the deceased, many of whom had died violently. Frequently children were there, too. The office ambiance was cold and unforgiving.

The conversation between the two physicians led to a therapeutic program where counselors — psychiatric interns, social workers, medical residents — met with the families of the deceased at sites away from the morgue to help soothe and mitigate the trauma and adjust to the new reality of the death of a loved relative.

“It was and is a remarkable program,” said Arden, who was the D.C. medical examiner from 1998 to 2003. More than 10,000 families have participated.

In his nonprofessional life, Dr. Sklarew owned a beach house in the Virgin Islands where for more than 50 years he made annual visits. He called it Odessa, after the native Ukrainian city of his paternal grandfather.

He was known in his family and to friends as a connoisseur of modern art and haute cuisine. But despite his gourmet tastes “he was hopeless in the kitchen,” a daughter-in-law, Renee Sklarew, wrote in an email. “He could cook only one thing, rhubarb syrup.”

He would boil down fresh rhubarb “into a sauce and proudly share his creation with his loved ones,” she added.

He was “rebel and an atheist,” members of his family said, yet he requested a traditional Jewish burial and is now resting near his mother and Orthodox Jewish grandparents.