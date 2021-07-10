Nicknamed “Bugsy” for his aggressive play, Mr. Watson was only 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, but he stood up to larger players and bigger stars, such as Chicago’s Bobby Hull and Boston’s Bobby Orr. His knack for scrappy play made him one of the most penalized players in league history upon his retirement, as he sported countless stitches, broken noses and black eyes in his 877 National Hockey League games.