Mr. Pizzarelli honed a gentle, richly textured sound while playing as an accompanist and solo artist, performing lyrical improvised solos that typically featured chords rather than single notes.

Although he began his career in the 1940s, touring as a teenager with singer Vaughn Monroe’s dance band, he came into his own after acquiring a seven-string Gretsch guitar in 1969, inspired by seven-string pioneer George Van Eps.

AD

AD

The instrument featured an extra bass string, which Mr. Pizzarelli used to virtuosic effect in swing-era standards, Brazilian bossa nova and songs by the Beatles, Burt Bacharach and Henry Mancini. A fixture of the New York jazz scene for decades, he was also a staff musician at ABC and NBC, where he played with the “Tonight Show” band and tuned Tiny Tim’s ukulele before the musician got married before a TV audience of millions in 1969.

Mr. Pizzarelli spent much of the 1950s and ’60s inside recording studios, where he arrived early to practice his nylon-string classical guitar and did three sessions a day, recording tracks such as Dion’s “Runaround Sue,” Ray Charles’s version of “Georgia on My Mind,” Ben E. King’s “Stand By Me” and Brian Hyland’s “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini.”

He also performed with the pop group the Three Suns, toured across Europe with Benny Goodman and collaborated with artists including Buddy Rich, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, Wes Montgomery, Zoot Sims, Bud Freeman and jazz violinist Stéphane Grappelli, the former musical partner of his guitar idol Django Reinhardt.

AD

AD

But he was perhaps best known for his work in guitar duos, including with George Barnes, one of the first artists to record with an electric guitar. “Their duets are built on the contrast between the soft, dark sound of Mr. Pizzarelli’s thumb and finger plucking and Mr. Barnes’s use of a pick to produce high, tight phrases that dart and dazzle over his partner’s foundation lines,” New York Times jazz critic John S. Wilson wrote in 1970.

“They may be light and airy — a perfect soufflé of sound — and then go rollicking off through rapid-fire lines that wrap around each other, chase each other, join in unison and set up challenges of the musicians and the listening ear,” he added. “This is a brilliant and unique team.”

Mr. Pizzarelli and Barnes recorded a 1971 album, “Guitars Pure and Honest,” but within a year began “to detest one another,” according to a report from the New Yorker jazz critic Whitney Balliett, who witnessed a chaotic performance at the St. Regis Room in Manhattan that brought the musicians’ rivalry into public view.

AD

AD

“The guitarists’ swan set was played not on their instruments,” he wrote, “but on each other.”

Mr. Pizzarelli found far less drama while performing with members of his own family. His 1972 album, “Green Guitar Blues,” featured a duet with his 14-year-old daughter Mary, whom he trained on classical guitar. By the end of the decade he was performing with his son John, with whom he recorded albums such as “2 x 7 = Pizzarelli” (1980) and “Twogether” (2001), which featured duets of jazz standards.

In time, they also performed with Mr. Pizzarelli’s other son, bassist Martin Pizzarelli, and with John’s wife, singer Jessica Molaskey, forming a group that John Pizzarelli likened to “the von Trapp family on martinis.”

AD

“I learned by sitting with him on the bandstand,” John Pizzarelli told TV interviewer Steve Adubato in 2013, accompanied by his father. “It was trial by fire. He would just play melodies and stare at me.” (“We don’t get mad,” Bucky Pizzarelli told the New York Times, “but we knock heads once in a while. I don’t interfere.”)

AD

In a 2016 interview with Inside Jersey magazine, jazz guitarist Ed Laub, a onetime pupil of Mr. Pizzarelli’s, recalled a piece of advice from his former teacher: “If you’re planning on being a professional musician, you need to understand that your job is to always make the other guy as good as he can possibly sound. It’s not about you.”

For Mr. Pizzarelli, Laub said, “It’s about making beautiful music. It’s not about grandstanding.”

AD

Mr. Pizzarelli was born John Pizzarelli on Jan. 9, 1926, in Paterson, N.J., where his childhood classmates included poet Allen Ginsberg. His parents owned a grocery store, and his father played the mandolin and nicknamed his only son Bucky, out of a love for cowboys and the American West that he had nurtured since working in Texas as a teenager.

His uncle Bobby Dominick was a banjo and guitar player who “looked like a million dollars every time I saw him,” Mr. Pizzarelli told George Cole, author of the Miles Davis history “The Last Miles.” “He had a suit, a new car and he was picking up 50 bucks a week on the road with all his bands. … When I saw that, I said, ‘That’s what I want to do.’ ”

AD

Mr. Pizzarelli learned the basics of music during Sunday jam sessions that included Bobby and another uncle, Pete Dominick, as well as Joe Mooney, a blind Paterson jazz accordionist. Influenced by guitarists such as Reinhardt, Freddie Green and Charlie Christian, he went on to perform at weddings and dances before joining Monroe’s dance band at 17.

AD

He was soon drafted into the Army and, at the close of World War II, served in Europe and the Philippines, where he “spent nine months doing nothing,” as he put it, aside from playing guitar. He returned home to spend five years with Monroe and join NBC.

Mr. Pizzarelli’s records included “The Red Door” (1998), a tribute to Sims, featuring Scott Hamilton on tenor sax; and “5 for Freddie” (2007), a tribute to Green with pianist John Bunch in the role of Count Basie, Green’s longtime musical collaborator.

AD

At home in Saddle River, he presided over what one journalist described as “a living jukebox,” where Goodman dropped in to nap, Sims swam in the family pool, bassist Slam Stewart stayed over and impromptu performances broke out almost daily, with most family members taking part. Mr. Pizzarelli’s wife of 66 years, the former Ruth Litchult, did not play an instrument but “knows music and can say what’s good and bad,” her husband told the Times in 1973.

AD

“I’m a critic mostly when he plays too long or when it’s time for dinner,” she said.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Anne Hymes of Orlando, Martin Pizzarelli of Saddle River and John and Mary Pizzarelli, both of Manhattan; a sister; and four grandchildren.

In recent years, Mr. Pizzarelli told Cole, the music scene had transformed, and the kind of playing he did in studio bands was all but nonexistent. “Guitar players — it’s mostly effects,” he said. “Guitars in the hands of these kids today are weapons!”

AD

Still, he plowed ahead, playing dozens of club dates each year and maintaining the approach that had fueled his career for nearly eight decades. “Every day I get up and I try to correct what I screwed up the night before,” he said. “That’s my theory. I prepare for the next time. I’m playing mostly live dates now and that’s a big thrill, because that’s the ultimate — to be in front of people.”