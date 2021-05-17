Mr. Roemer, a congressman before he was elected governor in 1987, never held office again after he finished third in the 1991 race, having switched from the Democratic to the Republican Party that year. He came in behind populist Democrat Edwin Edwards, who was making a comeback bid after losing the governorship to Mr. Roemer four years earlier, and Republican David Duke, the ex-Ku Klux Klan leader. Edwards trounced Duke in the ensuing runoff, winning a fourth term.