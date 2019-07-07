Cameron Boyce, a young actor best known for his role as the teenage son of Cruella de Vil in the Disney Channel franchise “Descendants,” died July 6 at his home in Los Angeles. He was 20.

In a statement, his family said Mr. Boyce “passed away in his sleep due to a seizure that was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Mr. Boyce was born in Los Angeles on May 28, 1999, and performed as a dancer before appearing in television shows and films. He starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Grown Ups” and “Grown Ups 2”; was featured in “Mirrors,” “Eagle Eye” and the indie film “Runt”; and also appeared in the upcoming HBO series “Mrs. Fletcher.”

He played Carlos, the son of de Vil — the extravagant villain of Disney’s “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” — in the 2015 musical comedy “Descendants” and its sequels, “Descendants 2” and “Descendants 3,” which is scheduled to premiere on the Disney Channel in August.

His spokesperson said Sunday that Mr. Boyce was also a philanthropist who used his fame to advocate for those without a voice, including the homeless.

Last year, he was honored for his work with the Thirst Project, bringing awareness to the global water crisis and raising more than $30,000 for the organization to build two wells in Swaziland in efforts to bring clean drinking water to the region.



Mr. Boyce in 2017. (Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2017, he received a Daytime Emmy Award with Disney XD for his participation in the series “Timeless Heroes — Be Inspired,” in honor of Black History Month. He appeared alongside his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, one of 12 black teens known as the Clinton 12 who were the first to integrate into public school in Clinton, Tennessee, according to his Disney Channel bio.

“He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend,” the Disney Channel said in a statement.

Several of Mr. Boyce’s co-stars reacted to his death on social media Sunday.

“Loved that kid,” Sandler tweeted. “Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken.”