“For the Black LGBT community, he was the voice,” said the organization’s current director, the Rev. Elder Russell E. Thornhill. “He was the voice that told men who were dying that God’s love is for you. He was the voice that told men who were living with AIDS, and transgender people, that nothing will ever separate you from God’s love. He was the voice that proclaimed the sacredness of all life — for transgender men and women, Latina, Black heterosexual people — for all people.”