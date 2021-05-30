The family returned to Milan after the war, and in 1946 Ms. Fracci enrolled in the dance school at La Scala. It “was a crashing bore and a terrible chore, until one day when I was cast as the girl with the mandolin in ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ ” she told the Times in 1981. “Once on stage, next to Margot Fonteyn, I suddenly changed my mind. Dancing to an audience was something entirely different from dancing at school. I started working very hard to catch up for the lost time.”