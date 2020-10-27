The cause was complications from injuries suffered in an accidental fall, said a daughter, Laura Lee Carrico.

Adm. Trost, a submarine commander in the early years of his career, was chief of naval operations from 1986 to 1990. He led the Navy in facing a fundamental change in the mission of the world’s greatest maritime power “from a Cold War focus on sea control to a new emphasis on regional littoral conflicts,” the Navy said in announcing Adm. Trost’s death.

AD

On his watch as chief of the Navy there were hostilities in the Persian Gulf; the Iran-Iraq War; the killing of 37 sailors aboard the U.S. frigate Stark, which was struck by missiles fired from an Iraqi aircraft; the damaging of a U.S. ship by an Iranian mine; and U.S. Navy missile attacks against Iranian oil platforms. There were also lives lost in shipboard accidents, which brought stern admonishments demanding improvements in safety training and supervision.

AD

Elsewhere, the Berlin Wall, long a Cold War symbol of the struggle for world dominance between the United States and the Soviet Union, was torn down in 1989.

In October 1989, as the top U.S. naval officer, Adm. Trost visited the Soviet Union on a goodwill mission, meeting with his Soviet navy counterpart, inspecting a nuclear-powered submarine and cruiser, and speaking to faculty, students and senior officers at the Soviet naval academy.

AD

Carlisle Albert Herman Trost was born April 24, 1930, in Valmeyer, Ill., where by the age of 8 he was driving tractors on family farms, his daughter said. As a teenager he was a letter carrier for the Post Office Department.

On scholarship, he attended Washington University in St. Louis for a year. Someone suggested he try to gain admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, which he did, although he misheard the location as Indianapolis. He graduated first in his class in 1953.

AD

As a young Navy officer, he served in diesel- and nuclear-powered submarines as executive and then commanding officer. He was an aide to Secretary of the Navy John W. Warner, commander of a submarine flotilla, director of systems analysis in the office of the chief of naval operations, commander of the 7th Fleet in the Far East, and director of naval program planning in the office of the chief of naval operations.

AD

He was a “brilliant bean counter who can talk numbers on all the naval programs,” the New York Times wrote of him in a 1989 profile, a military leader who avoided the public spotlight and tended to measure success by how few times his name was mentioned in the media.

He never thought of himself as dramatic or especially newsworthy. “Who would be interested in me?” he told the Times. “I’m a character that wouldn’t sell books.”

AD

So impeccably dressed was Adm. Trost, the Times opined, that “even his handkerchiefs look starched.”

He was married to Pauline Haley from 1954 until her death in 2015. Survivors include four children, Carl Trost of Annapolis, Laura Lee Carrico of Mountain Lakes, N.J., Steven Trost of Potomac, Md., and Kathleen Trost of Chesapeake, Va.; and six grandchildren.

On his many postings, the chief could often be found doing yard work at home or repairing the family car. The Times asked him if he had ever faced personal or professional crises.

He answered that his wife and children were all well and that “my dog has never bitten me.”