“I simply called her and introduced myself and expected a stall or a put-off, you know, because I was certainly nobody she knew,” Mr. Floyd recalled to the Post. “She said, ‘I would love to see it. Come over this afternoon.’ I was taken aback, but very pleasantly.” The celebrated baritone Mack Harrell attended as well and — to the delight and astonishment of all parties — they agreed to appear in the premiere performance in Tallahassee in February 1955. (The orchestra and remainder of the cast were all FSU students or faculty.)