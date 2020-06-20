“The Shadow of the Wind,” a literary thriller, was the first in his series “Cemetery of Forgotten Books.” The novel, set in Barcelona and mingling reality, fantasy and romance, recounts the quest of a bookshop owner’s son to find the works of a mysterious author and learn who has been destroying them.

“Every book, every volume you see here, has a soul,” Mr. Ruiz Zafón wrote. “The soul of the person who wrote it and of those who read it and lived and dreamed with it. Every time a book changes hands, every time someone runs his eyes down its pages, its spirit grows and strengthens.”

AD

AD

The sprawling, detailed storytelling and world-building led some to compare Mr. Ruiz Zafón to Dickens and Tolstoy. The book’s worldwide popularity as a work of Spanish literature brought him comparisons to Cervantes.

When it was translated into English in 2004, the book was praised and promoted by Stephen King, and Mr. Ruiz Zafón became an international literary superstar.

Mr. Ruiz Zafón’s works have been translated into more than 50 languages, according to Planeta, and have won numerous prizes.

AD

Carlos Ruiz Zafón was born Sept. 25, 1964, in Barcelona. His father sold insurance.

AD

Mr. Ruiz Zafón worked as a publicist before becoming a full-time writer. He first gained notice in 1993 with a horror-mystery novel for young adults, “The Prince of Mist.” It would become a trilogy along with “The Midnight Palace” (1994) and “The Watcher in the Shadows” (1995).

Mr. Ruiz Zafón was also an accomplished amateur pianist and composer — he called it his “hobby” — who would sometimes play at his public readings and discussions.

He moved from Barcelona to Los Angeles in the 1990s and briefly worked as a screenwriter but had far greater success with his novels. He split his time between the two cities.

AD

In a personal essay on his website called “Why I Write,” Mr. Ruiz Zafón said it was because he had no other choice.

“I am in the business of storytelling,” he wrote. “I always have been, always will be. It is what I’ve been doing since I was a kid. . . . All in exchange for a penny, a smile or a tear, and a little of your time and attention.”

AD

Information about survivors was not available.

—Associated Press