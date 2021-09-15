Joplin died in 1917, and “Treemonisha” was largely ignored until it was presented several times in the early 1970s. Its “true premiere for the opera-going public,” according to the Library of Congress, was at the Houston Grand Opera in 1975, with Ms. Balthrop in the lead role. She became deeply associated with Treemonisha, singing the part on Broadway in a brief run in 1975, on a Deutsche Grammophon recording and in a filmed version that aired on PBS in 1986.