She asked her father who was singing. The woman was a soprano, he said, named Leontyne Price, the first Black opera singer to achieve international stardom.
“Time just stopped,” Ms. Balthrop, who was African American, told the Washington Times years later. “My father said, ‘You know, that’s a Black woman singing.’ I knew then that that was what I wanted to do.”
Ms. Balthrop, an internationally recognized soprano who distinguished herself in operas including Scott Joplin’s “Treemonisha” and Mozart’s “The Magic Flute,” in recitals and in master classes around the world, died Sept. 5 at her home in Mitchellville, Md. She was 73. The cause was cancer, said her husband, Patrick Delaney.
Ms. Balthrop, who studied voice at the University of Maryland and Catholic University, was thrust to the forefront of the opera world in 1975 when, at age 26, she won first prize in the Met’s National Council Auditions, one of the most prestigious competitions in opera.
She joined the third generation of Black singers to overcome the long-standing color barrier in opera, following in the paths of artists including Marian Anderson, the contralto who sang on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in 1939 after the Daughters of the American Revolution barred her from performing at Constitution Hall, and Price, who made her Met debut as Leonora in a 1961 performance of Verdi’s “Il Trovatore.”
Anderson and Price, along with Shirley Verrett and Grace Bumbry, helped pave the way for Ms. Balthrop and her contemporaries, notably Kathleen Battle and Barbara Hendricks, and, later, African American opera stars including Denyce Graves.
Ms. Balthrop’s repertoire extended from 17th-century works such as Monteverdi’s “The Coronation of Poppea,” to the music of composers including Handel, Richard Strauss and Puccini, to spirituals and 20th-century art songs.
She “set out before her listeners some of the most beautiful vocal sounds to be [heard] anywhere today,” music critic Paul Hume wrote in a Washington Post review of a recital she gave at the Kennedy Center in 1978.
Ms. Balthrop sang the role of Pamina in a 1977 production of “The Magic Flute” at the Met. Other signature roles including Micaela in Bizet’s “Carmen,” Cio-Cio-San in Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly,” Liu in Puccini’s “Turandot,” Bess in George Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” and the title role in “Vanqui,” an opera about two murdered enslaved people, written by composer Leslie Burrs and librettist John A. Williams, that premiered in 1999.
But she was especially known as the title character of “Treemonisha,” one of only several stage works by Joplin, the African American composer and pianist best known for ragtime numbers such as “The Entertainer.”
Described as a folk opera, the work is set on an Arkansas plantation in the years after the Civil War. Treemonisha is an orphaned child who, in the manner of Moses, is found under a tree. As she grows up, she seeks to lead her formerly enslaved community to greater prosperity through the pursuit of education.
Joplin died in 1917, and “Treemonisha” was largely ignored until it was presented several times in the early 1970s. Its “true premiere for the opera-going public,” according to the Library of Congress, was at the Houston Grand Opera in 1975, with Ms. Balthrop in the lead role. She became deeply associated with Treemonisha, singing the part on Broadway in a brief run in 1975, on a Deutsche Grammophon recording and in a filmed version that aired on PBS in 1986.
“Carmen Balthrop’s Treemonisha is simply radiant. Singing in a strong, secure soprano, she epitomizes innocent, dignified, femininity,” Stephen Holden, a New York Times music critic, wrote in a review of the program that aired on PBS.
Ms. Balthrop performed in opera houses and on concert stages across the United States and in European houses including La Fenice in Venice. She was also sought after as an instructor and taught for 35 years at the University of Maryland, where she was coordinator of the music school’s voice and opera division.
Carmen Arlene Balthrop was born in Washington on May 14, 1948. Her father, in addition to repairing radios and TVs, worked in the printing office of the Justice Department. Her mother was a homemaker. Both parents encouraged her interest in music, arranging for private vocal lessons.
From the moment that she first heard Price’s voice, “she never varied from that desire and that quest just to sing like that,” her husband said in an interview. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, she enrolled at the University of Maryland and received a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance in 1971. The next year, she received a master’s degree in the same field, with a concentration in opera, from Catholic University.
Ms. Balthrop’s first marriage, to Dorceal Duckens, ended in divorce. She and Delaney met during the 1975 production of “Treemonisha” in Houston, in which Delaney served as a chorus member. They married in 1985.
Besides her husband, of Mitchellville, survivors include a daughter from her first marriage, Nicole Mosley of Houston; a daughter from her second marriage, Camille Delaney-McNeil of Los Angeles; and three grandchildren.
Speaking to a publication of the University of Maryland, Ms. Balthrop recalled the enduring effect that Price had on her life. Whenever Price came to Washington to sing, Ms. Balthrop would wait backstage to request an autograph.
“After a while she started to recognize me, and I just considered that we were friends from that point,” Ms. Balthrop said.
Years later, Ms. Balthrop found herself singing with the San Francisco Opera during the same season that Price was slated to appear in another production.
“I was coming out of a stage rehearsal,” Ms. Balthrop recalled, “and at the other end of the hallway I saw Leontyne Price, walking toward me. I looked at her and she looked at me and she said, ‘I just came from your rehearsal. You were stunning.’ And we embraced.
“There was no one in the hall,” Ms. Balthrop continued. “I was standing there with the voice that inspired me to sing. Every time I think about it I just well up, because I don’t think people get to meet their idols very often. . . . That, to me, was one of the most moving moments ever in my life.”
Read more Washington Post obituaries