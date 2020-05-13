Dr. Reidy, known for her direct and down-to-earth style, had presided during times of frequent change and upheaval, including the rise of e-books, the financial crisis of 2008 and the current novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this year, ViacomCBS chief executive Bob Bakish said the publisher was up for sale, telling an investor conference, “Simon & Schuster is not a core asset. It’s not video based.”
In 2017, Dr. Reidy was named the industry’s Person of the Year by the trade publication Publishers Weekly, which cited her leadership “through the Great Recession, publishing’s digital disruption, and a slow-growth sales environment all while keeping Simon & Schuster a commercial and critical success.”
Carolyn Judith Kroll, the daughter of an insurance executive, was born in Washington on May 2, 1949, and grew up in Silver Spring, Md. She graduated in 1971 from Middlebury College and received a master’s degree in 1974 and a doctorate in 1982, both in English from Indiana University.
Initially intending a career in academia, she instead entered publishing at Random House in 1976 and later worked at William Morrow and Avon Books before joining Simon & Schuster in 1992 as president and publisher of the trade division.
Survivors include her husband, Stephen Reidy, and three siblings, according to the New York Times.
Read more Washington Post obituaries