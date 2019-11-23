Mary Catherine Small was born in Dayton, Ohio. She joined the Navy at age 20, during World War II, serving at a Navy hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas.

The Longs met at Louisiana State University, where both enrolled after the war. They married in 1947.

Their son, George Long, says his mother probably worked on Gillis Long’s campaign for LSU student body president, as well as all of his later campaigns.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD